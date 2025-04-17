Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Women make up 34% of Dubai property investors, contribute AED118-B in 2024

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino36 seconds ago

Women make up 34% of real estate investors in Dubai in 2024, contributing AED118 billion to the sector through over 50,979 transactions, according to the Dubai Land Department (DLD).

The figure highlights a growing shift toward long-term, stable investments among women, as the emirate sees increased female participation in property ownership and decision-making.

Majida Ali Rashid, CEO of the Real Estate Development Sector at DLD, said that women possess strategic vision and leadership capabilities, adding that this positions them as key contributors to Dubai’s economic and social goals under the D33 agenda.

To support this trend, the DLD is expanding initiatives such as investment incentives, advisory services, and leadership representation aimed at empowering more women in real estate.

The department’s programs like the Real Estate Empowerment Programme and the Dubai Real Estate Brokers Programme have already attracted over 1,000 women and increased female participation in brokerage.

DLD is also building a flexible environment through financing solutions, training, and entrepreneurship support to help more women make confident and strategic real estate decisions.

