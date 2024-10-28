Wind Signal 1 up in 23 areas due to ‘Leon’

Twenty-three areas are under Wind Signal No. 1 as Severe Tropical Storm Leon moves closer to the country, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said in its bulletin.

Meteorologists last spotted the storm east of Echague, Isabela, with sustained winds of 100 kilometers per hour (km/h) and gusts of up to 125 km/h.

As of 5 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 28, cyclone wind Signal No. 1 was hoisted in 23 areas. These are:

Batanes

Cagayan including Babuyan Islands

Isabela

Apayao

Kalinga

Quirino

Nueva Vizcaya

Abra

Mountain Province

Ifugao

northern portion of Benguet

Ilocos Norte

Ilocos Sur

La Union

Aurora

The northern portion of Quezon including the Polillo Islands

Camarines Norte

The eastern portion of Camarines Sur

Catanduanes

The eastern portion of Albay

The northeastern portion of Sorsogon

The eastern portion of Northern Samar

The northern portion of Eastern Samar

The warning means winds of 39 to 61 kilometers per hour (km/h) and intermittent rains may be expected over these areas in the next 36 hours.

“The highest wind signal which may be hoisted during the occurrence of Leon is wind Signal No. 3 or 4, especially in Extreme Northern Luzon,” PAGASA said.

It added the storm may intensify into a typhoon in the next 24 hours. It may reach the super typhoon category during its closest approach to Batanes on Wednesday (Oct. 30) or Thursday (Oct. 31), the weather bureau said.

The agency also warned it is not ruling out a landfall scenario over the island.

PAGASA said the storm may exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Friday, Nov. 1.