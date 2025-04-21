Pope Francis dies at 88, Vatican confirms

Pope Francis, the first Latin American pontiff and a transformative figure in the Roman Catholic Church, has died at the age of 88, the Vatican announced Monday. His death followed a prolonged struggle with pneumonia, including a 38-day hospital stay from which he had only recently been discharged.

“Dear brothers and sisters, it is with profound sadness I must announce the death of our Holy Father Francis,” Cardinal Kevin Farrell said in a televised announcement. “At 7:35 this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the house of the Father.”

Just a day earlier, on Easter Sunday, Francis made what would be his final public appearance, riding through St. Peter’s Square in the popemobile and delivering a blessing—his first since Christmas.

Born Jorge Mario Bergoglio, the Argentine Jesuit was elected pope on March 13, 2013, in the wake of Pope Benedict XVI’s historic resignation. Known for his humility and dedication to the poor, Francis broke with tradition early by refusing to live in the ornate papal apartments, opting instead for a modest guesthouse.

He assumed leadership of a church embroiled in child sex abuse scandals and internal Vatican disputes, and his papacy was defined by efforts to reform the institution. While he won praise for championing peace, interfaith dialogue, and the rights of migrants, he also faced resistance from both conservative and progressive factions within the Church.

During his tenure, Francis appointed nearly 80% of the cardinals who will vote for the next pope, shaping the future direction of the Church despite persistent opposition to his progressive vision.

Francis’ death comes more than a year after the passing of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI in December 2022, who had remained in the Vatican following his resignation.