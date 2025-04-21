9 admin-aligned bets enter SWS ‘Magic 12’ weeks before 2025 polls

Nine senatorial candidates backed by the administration are poised to secure seats in the Senate, according to the latest nationwide survey by Social Weather Stations (SWS), commissioned by Stratbase Group, just weeks ahead of the May 2025 elections.

Conducted from April 11 to 15 among 1,800 registered voters, the poll showed Senator Bong Go leading with 45% support, a three-point rise from the previous month. Close behind is ACT-CIS Rep. Erwin Tulfo with 43%.

The race remains competitive from the 3rd to 12th spots, with only 2–3 percentage points separating candidates—well within the ±2.31% margin of error.

Senator Lito Lapid placed third with 34%, followed by former Senate President Tito Sotto and Senator Pia Cayetano, both at 33%. Senator Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa landed in 6th with 32%.

Senator Bong Revilla and broadcaster Ben Tulfo shared the 7th–8th ranks at 31%, although Ben Tulfo saw a dip from his previous 3rd–4th place finish.

Makati Mayor Abby Binay rose to 9th place with 29%, while Las Piñas Rep. Camille Villar moved up to 10th with 28%. Both gained ground from their 11th–13th positions last month.

Former Senator Ping Lacson dropped to 11th after slipping to 26%, while former Senator Manny Pacquiao rounded out the Magic 12 with 25%.

Trailing closely are TV host Willie Revillame and Senator Imee Marcos at 13th–14th (24% each), followed by former Senators Bam Aquino and Kiko Pangilinan at 15th–16th with 21%.