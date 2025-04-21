Cardinal Tagle among the potential successors of Pope Francis

Following the passing of Pope Francis at age 88, attention has turned to the College of Cardinals as they prepare to elect the next leader of the Roman Catholic Church.

Among the potential successors, Filipino Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle stands out as a leading candidate.​

Tagle, 67, currently serves as the Pro-Prefect for the Section of First Evangelization of the Dicastery for Evangelization. He was created a cardinal by Pope Benedict XVI in 2012 and served as the Archbishop of Manila from 2011 to 2019.

The prelate has been dubbed the “Asian Pope Francis” as he shares the late pope’s progressive views, particularly on social justice and supporting marginalized groups.

Global media organization Newsweek reports that many Vatican observers consider him a frontrunner. His potential ascension would mark a historic moment, as he would become the first pope from Asia.

How a new Pope is chosen

With Pope Francis’ passing, the Vatican enters the “sede vacante” or “vacant seat” period. The governance of the Church temporarily falls to the College of Cardinals, who will soon gather for a private meeting known as the conclave.

The process of electing a new pope begins with a period of mourning that typically lasts for nine days following the passing of the pope. Pope Francis’ funeral will take place at St. Peter’s Basilica, after which he will be buried.

During this time, all cardinals under the age of 80 are called to Vatican City to participate in General Congregations. As of now, there are 252 cardinals in the College of Cardinals, with 138 who are eligible to vote.

These meetings allow the cardinals to discuss the Church’s needs and prepare for the upcoming election. Once the preparations are complete, the conclave begins. The cardinals enter the Sistine Chapel, where they are locked in to ensure privacy and prevent any outside influence. The voting process allows up to four ballots to be held each day, with a two-thirds majority required for a candidate to be elected pope.

If a new pope is chosen, white smoke will rise from the Sistine Chapel chimney, signaling the famous announcement, “Habemus Papam” – “We have a Pope.”

The next pontiff’s first appearance will be on the balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica, where he will give his first blessing as the new head of the Catholic Church.