UAE leaders mourn passing of Pope Francis

UAE President HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan (right) and HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai (left), with Pope Francis (center) during his visit to the UAE. (Rashed Al Mansoori / Ministry of Presidential Affairs )

The United Arab Emirates’ leadership has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Pope Francis, head of Roman Catholic Church, honoring his lifelong dedication to peace, compassion, and interfaith harmony.

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan extended his condolences in a statement, offering sympathy to Catholics around the world.

“I extend my deepest condolences to Catholics around the world on the passing of Pope Francis, who dedicated his life to promoting the principles of peaceful coexistence and understanding. May he rest in peace,” the President wrote on X.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, also paid tribute to Pope Francis’ profound influence as a global religious leader.

“We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis, a great leader whose compassion and commitment to peace touched countless lives. His legacy of humility and interfaith unity will continue to inspire many communities around the world,” HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said.

Both HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, as well as His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the “Mother of the Nation,” Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, also sent their condolences to Cardinal Kevin Farrell, Camerlengo of the Holy Roman Church.

The UAE, a nation that values interfaith dialogue and coexistence, had forged a historic bond with Pope Francis, highlighted by his landmark visit to the country in 2019—marking the first papal visit to the Arabian Peninsula.

