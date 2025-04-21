Dubai to roll out self-driving taxis by 2026; trial begins in coming months

Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Dubai is gearing up to roll out self-driving taxis by 2026, starting with the trial deployment of 50 autonomous vehicles in the coming months.

The initiative follows a newly signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and Baidu’s autonomous ride-hailing service, Apollo Go.

Under the agreement, 50 self-driving taxis will begin pilot operations across the emirate, with plans to gradually scale the fleet to 1,000 vehicles over the next three years.

Baidu’s Apollo Go will deploy its latest generation of autonomous taxis, the RT6, which are equipped with 40 sensors for enhanced safety and automation. The model has already achieved success in China, having logged over 150 million kilometers of autonomous driving and completed more than 10 million trips.

This move is a key part of Dubai’s Smart Self-Driving Transport Strategy, which aims to convert 25% of all trips in the city to autonomous journeys by 2030, Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors at the RTA, said in a news release.

“RTA is committed to enhancing Dubai’s global leadership in autonomous mobility by trialling various types of autonomous vehicles, air taxis, and marine transport, with the ultimate goal of achieving the objectives of Dubai’s Smart Self-Driving Transport Strategy,” Al Tayer added.

RTA officials also said that the autonomous taxi service is expected to improve road safety, reduce congestion, and provide mobility solutions for those unable to drive, including children and the elderly.

