House mulls joint senate investigation into extrajudicial killings in drug war

House Quad Committee Lead Co-Chairperson Rep. Robert Ace Barbers is considering a proposal for the Senate and the House of Representatives to jointly investigate alleged extrajudicial killings during the Duterte administration’s war on drugs.

“Kung mayroon ang Senate, mayroon din ang House, bakit hindi na lang natin pag-isahin? Parang bicam ang dating. Isang joint committee hearing. Nandyan ang Kongreso, nandyan ang Senado at nandyan ang ating imbestigasyon. So, I think mas malawak, mas komprehensibo, at mas maraming intelligent questions ang maitatanong ng mga myembro ng committee,” Barbers said.

House Committee on Public Order and Safety Chairperson Rep. Dan Fernandez voiced support for Barbers’ suggestion, noting that it would expedite the process.

“Mas maganda para mapabilis ang ating kilos ay magsama na ang Senado at ang Kongreso,” Fernandez said.