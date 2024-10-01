Marcos: Two names shortlisted for next DILG chief

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. announced that the successor to Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Benhur Abalos will soon be revealed, as Abalos is set to run for senator in the 2025 midterm elections under the administration’s ticket, ‘Alyansa para sa Bagong Pilipinas.’

In an interview in Tarlac, Marcos said the replacement will be announced once Abalos files his certificate of candidacy.

“It’s still premature. Wait, wait. Pabayaan muna natin si Secretary Abalos na magtrabaho,” Marcos remarked.

The president disclosed that two names are currently shortlisted for the DILG chief position. He emphasized that the announcement will come after Abalos officially files his candidacy, adding, “I don’t want him to feel that we’re already pushing him out, especially considering that he has done such a good job as DILG. So when he files his candidacy, we will also announce his replacement.”

After announcing his senatorial bid, Abalos expressed his gratitude to Marcos for the opportunity to serve as DILG chief for the past two years.

“Ang susunod na kabanata ay magiging isang mahalagang yugto para sa ating bansa, at kailangan ng Pangulo ang ating suporta. Sa panawagan upang tumulong at magkaisa, buo ang aking puso sa panawagan ng pagtutulungan at pagkakaisa. Magtulungan tayo para sa ikabubuti ng ating bansa,” said Abalos.