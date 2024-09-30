NewsLatest NewsTFT NewsUAE News

Ajman implements advanced technology to catch drivers on their phones

Camille Quirino56 mins ago

Ajman is implementing a smart monitoring system to detect drivers on their phones while driving.

This system is also able to detect drivers who do not have their seatbelts on.

According to a post by Ajman Police on Facebook, this system is going to take effect on 1st October 2024.

“In order to ensure the safety of road users and reduce traffic accidents and injuries, Ajman Police General Headquarters announces the activation of the smart monitoring system to detect violations of mobile phone use while driving and failing to wear seatbelts,” the Ajman Police wrote on their Facebook page.

“For your safety, we ask everyone to adhere to traffic rules and regulations,” it added.

According to the UAE law, drivers using mobile phones while driving will face a fine of AED 800, plus four black points.

Ajman’s initiative to implement a smart system for detecting road violations aligns with the Roads and Transport Authority’s (RTA) Phase II of the Intelligent Traffic Systems (ITS) project. As part of this initiative, the RTA aims to expand the use of smart technology and systems to cover 100 percent of the emirate’s main roads, up from the current 60 percent.

