Travelling to and from Majan, Al Barari communities now just less than five minutes

Courtesy: Dubai Media Office

Thanks to recent improvements by the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), entering and exiting Majan and Al Barari on the way to Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road will now take just 4.5 minutes during peak night hours.

Among the enhancements implemented by the RTA were redirecting vehicle movement from the tunnel to a reversible lane system and installing a signalised junction at the community entrances, which significantly have improved traffic flow and access to nearby areas along Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road.

“The Authority affirms its continued implementation of improvements and rapid traffic solutions on the road network in the Emirate of Dubai, to raise the efficiency of the infrastructure and the capacity of the roads, ensuring the smooth flow of vehicles on the various streets of Dubai, which are witnessing increasing traffic density as a result of the sustainable development and economic boom witnessed by the emirate,” said RTA.

It also noted that the recent upgrades at the entrances and exits of the Majan and Al Barari communities — key residential and commercial areas in Dubai — have led to a smoother flow of vehicles, reduced queue formation, and cut arrival times by up to 50% during evening peak hours.

