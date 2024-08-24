NewsPH NewsTFT NewsTravel

NAIA Terminal 3 temporarily shuts down cooling system

Jennibeth Reforsado

The Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) announced that it needed to temporarily shut down the air-conditioning units of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 due to technical problems.

This was after elevated temperatures were observed from the facility’s Chillers 1, 2, and 4.

“As a precautionary and necessary measure to prevent potential major damage to the entire cooling system, MIAA was constrained to temporarily shut down the chillers to determine the cause of the problem,” an MIAA statement read.

The MIAA stated that descaling, cleaning, and swabbing procedures were also conducted on the affected chillers to ensure optimal operational conditions.

In the meantime, cooling fans have been strategically deployed in the affected areas of the terminal.

“We appreciate the patience and understanding of our T3 users as we work through this necessary troubleshooting process,” MIAA General Manager Eric Jose Ines said. To help alleviate the expected intense heat at the terminal, he also advised Terminal 3 users to wear light clothes, bring fans, and to stay hydrated.

Troubleshooting activities at the terminal are expected to be completed today (Saturday).

