Philippines is best diving destination at Beijing expo

The Department of Foreign Affairs announced that the Philippines was recognized as the Best Diving Destination at the 2024 Diving Resort Travel Show (DRT) held earlier this month in Beijing, China, further solidifying the country’s reputation as the world’s premier dive destination.

The Philippines also won the Best Tourism Promotion Partnership Award, along with other citations.

Jaime A. FlorCruz, ambassador of the Philippines to China, said in an official statement that these awards serve as evidence that the current administration’s efforts to position the country as a leading global diving destination are proving successful, especially since there is huge revenue potential in boosting this niche in the tourism industry of the Philippines.

He said diving contributed more than P73 billion in revenues last year, double what was achieved in 2022.

The Diving Resort Travel Show attracts almost half a million professional buyers and guests from 65 countries around the world annually, and many consider it as the “most effective dive exhibition platform” in the region.

The office of the Department of Tourism in Beijing spearheaded the country’s participation in the DRT, joined by over 12 Philippine-based dive shops, resorts, and liveaboards.