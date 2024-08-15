MoHAP’s Hayat Program records 1,000 organ donations

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced that its National Program for Donation and Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues, known as Hayat, has reached a significant milestone with 1,000 post-mortem organ donations since the program’s inception seven years ago.

The announcement was made in conjunction with the celebration of World Organ Donor Day on August 13, during which various events in collaboration with local health authorities and healthcare partners were held, including an awareness program with the Emirates Health Services and Fujairah Hospital, among others.

According to Dr. Ali Abdulkarim Al Obaidli, Chairman of the National Committee for Organ Transplantation, Hayat is designed to support the UAE’s efforts in the promotion of its globally aligned practices of organ and tissue donation, which ultimately seeks to help those patients with organ-related conditions. He also emphasized the important role of organ donation for giving renewed hope to patients and to their families, in addition to improving community health and safety and individual quality of life.

Hayat’s success, achieved through the collaboration of federal and local authorities as well as the health and academic sectors, highlights the leadership of the United Arab Emirates in organ transplantation and aligns with the “We the UAE 2031” vision that aims to further elevate the position of the country on the global stage, reported state news agency WAM.

This was confirmed by the Congress of the International Society for Organ Donation and Procurement’s statement that the UAE has attained a “remarkable” 417% increase in organ donation and transplantation growth over the last five years.

MoHAP and its partners in the health sector regularly hold initiatives to inform the public about organ donation, showing how people can offer life-saving opportunities and ways to avoid diseases that result in organ failure.

One can register as an organ donor by going to the MoHAP website and following the steps provided in the below video.

Life goes on ♾️through continuous giving.

Here's how to register for the 'Hayat' program on the Ministry of Health and Prevention's website.

As of date, there are 26,864 individuals registered as donors on MoHAP’s website, over 255 of whom have already become donors.