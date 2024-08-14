Olympic Heroes’ Parade set for PH team on Wednesday

A grand heroes’ parade is set for Wednesday, offering fans the chance to celebrate Carlos Yulo and the rest of the Philippine Olympic team up close.

According to the Presidential Communications Office (PCO), the 7.7-kilometer motorcade will wind its way through parts of Manila and Pasay, providing supporters with an opportunity to honor their Olympic heroes.

The parade will commence at Aliw Theater in Pasay, proceeding along Roxas Boulevard, Padre Burgos Avenue, Finance Road, Taft and Quirino Avenues, and Adriatico Street, before concluding at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.

The PCO also clarified that the parade will indeed take place on Wednesday, dispelling earlier speculation that it would be held on Tuesday.

The Philippine team returned from Paris on Tuesday and was greeted by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. at Malacañan Palace.

Carlos Yulo, who led the team’s impressive Olympic campaign, made history by winning two gold medals in gymnastics.

His achievements include becoming the first Filipino gymnast to earn an Olympic medal, the first Filipino male athlete to achieve an Olympic victory, and the first Filipino to win multiple Olympic golds.