DXB receives 44.9 million passengers in first half of 2024

Dubai International Airport (DXB) has recorded 44.9 million passengers during the first six months of 2024, an increase of 8% compared to the previous year, according to the Department of Economy and Tourism (DET).

The figures recently released by DET also reported that Dubai attracted 9.31 million international visitors during the January to June period, demonstrating the emirate’s strong appeal as a global hub for talent, business, and investments. This also aligns with the 3.2% growth of Dubai’s GDP to AED 115 billion in the first quarter of 2024.

“The record-breaking performance in the first half of this year highlights our strategic importance as a global aviation hub. Dubai is at the forefront of global cities when it comes to attracting talent, businesses, and tourists from around the world, and we are proud to be the gateway to the city, driving growth and enhancing the airport experience for every guest,” Dubai Airports Chief Executive Officer Paul Griffiths said.

“Strong demand from key source markets such as India and the gradual but certain resurgence of markets such as China, have been instrumental in our success. We have a very optimistic outlook for the remainder of the year, and we are on track to break records with 91.8 million annual guests forecasted for 2024,” he added.

India is still DXB’s top destination country with 6.1 million passengers, followed by Saudi Arabia (3.7 million), the United Kingdom (2.9 million), Pakistan (2.3 million), the United States (1.7 million), Russia (1.3 million), and Germany (1.3 million). Meanwhile, visitors from China numbered more than one million, which was up by 80% vis-à-vis the levels in 2019.