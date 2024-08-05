Top 5 UAE destinations that defy the desert stereotype

When people hear the word “UAE,” they may immediately think about the words “hot,” “desert,” or “camels.” For some, it’s the words “luxury,” “oil,” or “skyscrapers.”

While these are true, many places in the UAE might not fit its usual stereotype. Think about the words “green,” “snow,” or “floral.” Just because it’s the UAE does not necessarily mean it must be all desert and dry.

Without further ado, here are the places to visit in the UAE if you want to escape your stereotypical UAE.

Dine amidst the rain

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Heart Of Europe – Official (@theheartofeurope_official)

Want to experience rain every other hour? The Raining Street is a place for all pluviophiles. Situated in the Heart of Europe island, the Raining Street uses solar energy without carbon emissions, making itself the first climate-controlled zone in the world. You can dine in the various restaurants around the area and enjoy the sweet smell and sounds of the rain.

Snow slopes instead of sand dunes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ski Dubai | سكي دبي (@skidxb)

If you live close to the Mall of Emirates, Ski Dubai is a great place to visit. It has penguins, ski and boards, and of course—snow! This is the only ski resort in Dubai, featuring a -1 to -2 degree Celsius and a spacious, snow-covered area that can accommodate up to 1,500 visitors.

A jungle of wonders

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Green Planet Dubai (@thegreenplanetdubai)

If you want to explore the amazing scenes of forestry, you don’t have to go to other countries just to get a glimpse of green. Thanks to The Green Planet, a tropical rainforest in Al Wasl, you can explore over 3,000 species of plants and animals.

A secret cave restaurant under a waterfall

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Discovering Places 🔎 Mohamed Alnaqbi (@dis.plc)

Meanwhile, if you like exploring secret and hidden places, the Habib Beirut in Khorfakkan is a must-visit! Serving legit Lebanese food, the restaurant is hidden underneath the waterfalls. Once you step foot inside, you will find walls and ceilings decorated with stunning rock formations—perfect for your Instagram feed!

Serene majestic mountains

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Visit Hatta (@visit.hatta)

Lastly, the rugged mountain terrain in Hatta would make you forget the pictures of dunes in the UAE’s desert. It is known for its stunning lakes, majestic mountains, and of course, the most popular Hatta dam. Located relatively high in the Hajar Mountains, it is much colder than central Dubai.

So, the next time you’re tired of the usual dusty dunes of the UAE, revisit this list and add these spots to your must-visit destinations.