RTA completes traffic works in Al Mankhool

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has completed the traffic improvement projects on three key streets in the Al Mankhool area.

The project involved modifications at the intersection of Kuwait Street, 12A Street, and 10C Street, the RTA said in a press release.

“Al-Mankhool is considered one of the areas characterized by dense traffic, and therefore the Authority was keen to implement a package of improvement works, which included modifying the intersection between Kuwait Street and 10C, by reducing the number of entry lanes,” Hussein Al-Banna, executive director of the Traffic and Roads Agency in RTA, said.

The RTA also added a U-Turn on Street 10C to promote traffic safety.

“The traffic works included modifying the location of the U-turn movement on Kuwait Street in order to increase the (length) of the storage lane,” Al-Banna added.

This would increase the rate of traffic flow and reduce congestion at the intersection of Kuwait Street and 12A Street by 30%, the executive director added.

These initiatives were in response to the growing population and economic performance in Dubai, the RTA said.

