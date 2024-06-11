Dubai RTA launches “Nol Travel” card, offers exclusive discounts

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has launched a new Nol card for Dubai residents and tourists to be used for paying public transport, parking, and taxi fares while offering a wide range of discounts for consumers.

The benefits of the new card, “Nol Travel” card, include more than 100 promotional offers in various tourist facilities, such as hotels, restaurants, retail stores, entertainment venues, and adventure activities in the emirate, as announced by the RTA on June 10, 2024, in a press conference held at Address Sky View Hotel.

According to Mohammed Yousef Al-Mudhareb, executive director of the Corporate Technical Support Services Sector at the Roads and Transport Authority, the Nol Travel card is designed to “make the public happy” and cater to the needs of its customers while enjoying the benefits of public transportation and the city’s tourist facilities at the same time.

Al-Mudhareb also added that the Nol brand is considered “one of the strongest payment methods in the Emirate of Dubai,” with the number of users reaching more than 5 million and transactions exceeding 3 million per day.

Priced at 200 AED, the RTA said that the Nol Travel card contains 10% to 50% discounts in more than 65 branches and 50 brands.

Consumers can avail of the card in several outlets, including Dubai Airport via Euro Car, Zoom stores, and the offices of Yana Tour Travel and Tourism Company.