PHIVOLCS reports ongoing eruption in Negros, raises to Alert Level 2

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS-DOST) has reported that the Kanlaon Volcano in Negros has erupted producing a 5000-meter or a 5-kilometer plume. At around 8:00 pm (PH time), the alert level was raised to Alert Level 2.

Moreover, the public is advised to be vigilant during these times.

Additionally, PHIVOLCS reminds the public of what to do before, while, and after an ashfall.

Before an ashfall, it is important to check official sources such as the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS-DOST) through their websites, social media, radio, or TV for the latest updates. An emergency kit containing essential items such as a first aid kit, canned goods, flashlight, toiletries, money, important documents, and other necessities must also be prepared and stored in a safe and easily accessible location. It is also important to prepare face masks or coverings for the nose, as well as goggles to protect the eyes from ash and debris.

During ashfall, it is important to stay calm and to stay inside. The eyes, mouth, and nose must be covered. It is also important to stay updated with the latest reports from official sources. The windows and doors of the house must be closed and there should be a wet towel cloth at the openings of the doors and windows. Those who are driving should stop the car and park somewhere safe in case of severe ashfall.

After an ashfall, it is important to clean the roof and remove the accumulated ash. It is also important to boil water before drinking it. These are just some of the precautionary measures presented by PHIVOLCS-DOST.