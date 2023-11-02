Two Filipino doctors allowed to exit Gaza to Egypt

Two Filipino doctors successfully crossed the Rafah border from Gaza to Egypt according to the Department of Foreign Affairs.

Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) Undersecretary Eduardo de Vega said that the two volunteer doctors work for Doctors without Borders, an international humanitarian organization.

They were identified as Dr. Darwin dela Cruz and Dr. Regidor Esguerra.

In an interview with CNN Philippines, Doctors Without Borders director for Southeast Asia and the Pacific Paul McPhun said the two Filipinos were among the 22 staff of the organization allowed to cross while 300 are still in war-torn Gaza.

“It’s been a very traumatic situation for the team…We’re very keen to support what happens next,” McPhun told CNN Philippines.

In a GMA News report, Dela Cruz and Esguerra spent hours at the border to process their exit.

The DFA said that 115 Filipinos are now waiting to cross the Rafah border from Gaza to Egypt.

19 Filipino nationals however remain undecided.