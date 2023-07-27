NewsLatest NewsTFT News

Yao Yi Tea House showcases traditional Chinese Tea making as WEMART Abu Dhabi celebrates anniversary

In celebration of its anniversary, WEMART Abu Dhabi has delighted customers and visitors alike as Yao Yi Tea House performed a mesmerizing showcase of the traditional Chinese tea-making process.

The event, held at the store’s premises, offered a unique opportunity for attendees to immerse themselves in the rich heritage and culture surrounding this ancient beverage.

The anniversary celebration kicked off with an impressive demonstration on how to make the Teochew Phoenix Tea, alongside with the playing of the guzheng, a popular traditional Chinese musical instrument. The seamless combination of the tea ceremony and the melodious notes of the guzheng brings about a profoundly serene atmosphere during the ceremony.

In line with its anniversary, WEMART Abu Dhabi also offers discounts from 50% off on select items and a lucky draw wherein customers with a minimum purchase of AED 88 can win as much as AED 2,000 worth of gift cards.

Ms. Huaiying Fan, the chief tea artisan of Yao Yi Tea House, spoke passionately about the cultural significance of tea in Chinese society.

“China is the hometown and birthplace of tea. Tea has been part of the Chinese culture and has developed into a special art form,” Fan said in an interview with The Filipino Times.

The anniversary celebration successfully bridged the gap between Chinese traditions and the local community, fostering a deeper understanding and appreciation for the country’s rich heritage.

Want to experience the authentic flavors and traditions of Chinese tea? Visit Yao Yi Tea House at 107-108 Yao Yi Tea House, Indigo Optima Tower, International City, Dubai, or call Yaoyi ChaCha at +971521056100 or +971551260286 and start discovering a new world of tea.

