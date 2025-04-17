Online sympathy pours in for Janine Gutierrez after losing grandmothers Nora Aunor and Pilita Corrales days apart

Netizens have extended their sympathies to actress Janine Gutierrez, who is mourning the loss of two iconic women in her life—her grandmothers, Pilita Corrales and Nora Aunor, who passed away just days apart.

Janine is the daughter of Ramon Christopher Gutierrez and Lotlot de Leon, who are both well-known figures in Philippine showbiz. Her paternal lineage traces back to Corrales, while her maternal side is rooted in the legacy of Aunor.

Corrales, 85, hailed as Asia’s Queen of Songs and Ramon’s mother, died on April 12.

Four days later, on April 16, the country was once again in mourning with the passing of Philippine cinema’s Superstar Nora Aunor, 71, the adoptive mother of De Leon.

Online users were quick to take notice of the tragic timing, with many pointing out how Janine and her family are both grieving significant losses from each side.

“Just realized Janine Gutierrez lost both her grandmothers (father’s and mother’s side) on the same week. Our deepest condolences,” one X (formerly Twitter) user wrote, along with tribute photos of the two legends.

just realized janine gutierrez lost both her grandmothers (father’s and mother’s side) on the same week. our deepest condolences 😔 rest in power to the legends, pilita corrales and nora aunor. pic.twitter.com/svfufIUSQB — manic pixie dani girl (@denielemein) April 16, 2025

De Leon has posted tributes to both Corrales and Aunor on her Instagram account, expressing gratitude and mourning their passing.

As of posting, Janine has not issued a public statement on Aunor’s passing, but fans and supporters continue to flood social media with condolences, offering prayers and messages of comfort both families.

Both Corrales and Aunor are widely regarded as icons in Philippine entertainment, leaving behind lasting legacies in music and film that have shaped generations of artists and audiences.