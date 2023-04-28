UAE Astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi gears up for first Arab spacewalk today

The Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) has announced today that UAE Astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi is set to make history as the first Arab astronaut to perform a spacewalk on the International Space Station (ISS) during Expedition 69.

In a tweet, the MBRSC said: “It’s the first Arab spacewalk in history, a new Emirati milestone that will mark the Arab space exploration journey. The live coverage will begin at 4:30 PM. The mission will start at 5:15 PM (UAE time).”

Al Neyadi also took to Twitter his excitement and readiness on his very first spacewalk: “Tomorrow, Steve Bowen and I will do a spacewalk outside the ISS to change the Radio Frequency Group unit and prepare for the installation of solar panels. After a long period of training, we are ready to take on the challenge and create a new milestone for our mission.”

Today, April 28, the UAE will become the 10th country to execute a spacewalk on the ISS, with Al Neyadi taking part in the 261st spacewalk in support of space station assembly, maintenance, and upgrades.

