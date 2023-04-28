NewsTFT News

UAE Astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi gears up for first Arab spacewalk today

Lianne Micah Asidera

Courtesy: Sultan Al Neyadi/Twitter

The Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) has announced today that UAE Astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi is set to make history as the first Arab astronaut to perform a spacewalk on the International Space Station (ISS) during Expedition 69.

In a tweet, the MBRSC said: “It’s the first Arab spacewalk in history, a new Emirati milestone that will mark the Arab space exploration journey. The live coverage will begin at 4:30 PM. The mission will start at 5:15 PM (UAE time).”

Al Neyadi also took to Twitter his excitement and readiness on his very first spacewalk: “Tomorrow, Steve Bowen and I will do a spacewalk outside the ISS to change the Radio Frequency Group unit and prepare for the installation of solar panels. After a long period of training, we are ready to take on the challenge and create a new milestone for our mission.”

Today, April 28, the UAE will become the 10th country to execute a spacewalk on the ISS, with Al Neyadi taking part in the 261st spacewalk in support of space station assembly, maintenance, and upgrades.

Watch the live coverage here: mbrsc.ae/live

