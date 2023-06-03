NewsEntertainmentTFT News

Veteran ‘kontrabida’ actor John Regala dies at 58

Veteran Filipino actor John Regala, known for his “kontrabida” roles on Philippine TV and film, passed away on June 3, 2023 at age 58.

John Paul Guido Boucher Scherrer in real life, the action star succumbed from multiple ailments, his wife Victoria Scherrer confirmed to ABS-CBN News.

“He died at 6:28 a.m. of cardiac arrest due to liver and kidney complications at the New Era General Hospital,” Scherrer told ABS-CBN News.

She also said that the actor had been under critical care for three weeks at the Quezon City hospital until he expired.

Further, veteran entertainment writer Aster Amoyo also confirmed the news through her Facebook page.

“Veteran actor John Regala (John Paul Guido Boucher Scheerer) – 58 died this morning at 6:00 am due to multiple ailments. Let us all pray for the enternal repose of his soul,” Amoyo wrote.

Regala starred in various films and TV shows like “Askal,” “Bukas Bibitayin si Itay,” “Isa-Isahin Ko Kayo,” and “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano.” In 2011, Regala won Metro Manila Film Festival Best Supporting Actor for “Manila Kingpin: The Asiong Salonga Story.”

