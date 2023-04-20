NewsTFT News

UAE Ambassador leads distribution of food and clothes to underprivileged people in Metro Manila in part of Ramadan and Eid Al-Fitr projects

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera Lianne Micah Asidera5 hours ago

At the end of the holy month of Ramadan, His Excellency Mohamed Obaid Alqataam Alzaabi, UAE Ambassador in Manila, led the Embassy’s Iftar caterings program as it concluded on Thursday. As part of its wide scale humanitarian and socially oriented efforts to promote human solidarity, the initiative was organized throughout the month in many mosques and orphanages in Metro Manila.

WhatsApp Image 2023 04 20 at 2.15.32 PM 3

WhatsApp Image 2023 04 20 at 2.15.32 PM 1

His Excellency the Ambassador also led the distribution of “Kiswat Al-Eid” clothes to orphans in the City of Taguig this week, in addition to the distribution of “Zakatul-Fitr,” which are raw food supplies provided to underprivileged people just before the Eid Al-Fitr festival that follows Ramadan.

WhatsApp Image 2023 04 20 at 2.15.30 PM 1

WhatsApp Image 2023 04 20 at 2.15.30 PM 2

These efforts were carried out in coordination between the Embassy, and both the Emirates Red Crescent and the Zayed Bin Sultan Al-Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation — two of UAE’s leading charities that finance and carry up humanitarian work around the world.

Since the holy month of Ramadan is always a symbol of charity, solidarity, and human fraternity, the UAE Embassy’s projects has not been targeting only Muslims, but also all people in the local communities we worked in.

WhatsApp Image 2023 04 20 at 2.15.31 PM 1

WhatsApp Image 2023 04 20 at 2.15.30 PM

“This is a principle of the United Arab Emirates; humanitarian work should never be based on any discriminatory standards. We are always acting to get people together, and it is always easy to do so when you work with tolerant people like our Filipino friends,” Ambassador Alzaabi said.

