DOTr considers installation of MRT platform barriers after passenger jumps onto tracks

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) on Thursday recommended the installation of screen doors in train platforms after an MRT-3 passenger jumped onto the tracks which caused her death.

In an ABS-CBN News report, Transportation Assistant Secretary Jorjette Aquino said that the agency will “pursue” this recommendation as long as the budget allocation is enough.

“Kasama sa ating rekomendasyon ang install ng sinasabing platform screen doors or yung mga barriers na nakikita niyo rin sa ibang bansa,” Aquino said in a public briefing.

“In fact, noong nakaraang administrasyon, nagkaroon ng proposal na ganito kaya lang, dahil sa kakulangan sa budget, hindi ito natuloy. Sa administrasyong ito, ating ibabalik ang pag-pursue sa ganitong rekomendasyon kung kakayanin ng budget,” she added.

The report said that the DOTr will ensure that security personnel are closely monitoring the passengers, and that they are implementing stricter rules on passengers crossing the yellow line in platforms.

Aquino also said that penalties will be given to passengers who will disrupt railway operations, depending on the circumstance.