NewsTFT News

DOTr considers installation of MRT platform barriers after passenger jumps onto tracks

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera Lianne Micah Asidera25 mins ago

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) on Thursday recommended the installation of screen doors in train platforms after an MRT-3 passenger jumped onto the tracks which caused her death.

In an ABS-CBN News report, Transportation Assistant Secretary Jorjette Aquino said that the agency will “pursue” this recommendation as long as the budget allocation is enough.

“Kasama sa ating rekomendasyon ang install ng sinasabing platform screen doors or yung mga barriers na nakikita niyo rin sa ibang bansa,” Aquino said in a public briefing.

“In fact, noong nakaraang administrasyon, nagkaroon ng proposal na ganito kaya lang, dahil sa kakulangan sa budget, hindi ito natuloy. Sa administrasyong ito, ating ibabalik ang pag-pursue sa ganitong rekomendasyon kung kakayanin ng budget,” she added.

The report said that the DOTr will ensure that security personnel are closely monitoring the passengers, and that they are implementing stricter rules on passengers crossing the yellow line in platforms.

Aquino also said that penalties will be given to passengers who will disrupt railway operations, depending on the circumstance.

 

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera Lianne Micah Asidera25 mins ago
Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera

Lianne Micah Asidera

Lianne is a former News Correspondent for the Provincial Government of Bataan in the Philippines where she covered local government events and projects. She takes pleasure in winning over readers' hearts by showcasing stories of the world that matter and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and international readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Lianne on Facebook: www.facebook.com/liyanstar or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT Website Photo 79

Prince Harry to attend coronation of King Charles III, Meghan to stay in US

50 seconds ago
rashid rover

UAE’S Rashid Rover set to land on moon on April 25

54 mins ago
metaverse

Dubai Customs launches metaverse to enhance trade ops

1 hour ago
TFT Website Photo 77

Baby in Zamboanga Del Norte dies after dog biting incident

2 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button