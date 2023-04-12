MRT-3 halts operations after woman jumped in southern tracks

The Metro Rail Transit Line 3 (MRT-3) has temporarily halted its operations and began implementing provisionary service between Shaw Boulevard Station and Taft Avenue Station as of 12:03 PM on Wednesday.

The management said that an unidentified female passenger allegedly jumped onto the southbound tracks of the Quezon Avenue Station at around 11:57AM.

“Incident is currently under investigation by the Station Supervisor,” the MRT-3 management said.

Passengers of the affected southbound train at Quezon Avenue Station have already been evacuated.

“The MRT-3 management is doing its best to resume full operations as soon as possible,” it added.