Painful periods are not normal; ObGyn Specialist at Aster Hospital Sharjah advocates regular check ups among Filipino women

Women comprise of the majority of Overseas Filipinos here in the UAE – accounting for 6 out of 10 OFWs (58 per cent) according to the latest data from the Philippine Statistics Authority. Considering that majority of OFWs are breadwinners themselves, it is of vital importance that women take care of their overall health, particularly their reproductive wellbeing.

One common struggle among women is experiencing their monthly period – but when the pains become more severe or more abnormal. Women often ask themselves: What could be causing this pain? How can it be treated? Where should I go for treatment?

Dr. Jessica Celina Fernandes, an Obstetrics & Gynecology specialist at Aster Hospital in Sharjah, stated that women might be experiencing early warning symptoms of fibroids, endometriosis, like polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) or others.

Regular checks are essential, according to Dr. Fernandes, who has 11 years of expertise in this field and has lived in the UAE for the last year. This is because certain health disorders have signs that may be identified early on to stop them from getting worse.

“Regular checkups with your OB-Gyne are crucial because certain health conditions may not be immediately apparent, and infections are very common in women. Silent conditions like polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) and endometriosis can be detected early with regular checkups,” advised Dr. Fernandes.

How can painful periods be treated?

Dr. Fernandes emphasized that Filipino women – especially those who are planning or are already pregnant, should be mindful of their diet and physical activities to help prevent these conditions.

“Hypertension, diabetes, and anemia are the most common complications among pregnant women. Expecting mothers should seek regular follow-ups with your OB-Gyne specialist to ensure a healthy outcome for both mother and child,” said Dr. Fernandes.

She added that there are also minimally invasive approaches like laparoscopic gynecological surgery which women can undergo through Aster Hospital Sharjah’s team of medical experts to help ease the pain instead of relying solely on medications and diet.

Special offer for Pinoys

For expectant Filipino moms, the Obstetrics and Gynecology division at Aster Hospital in Sharjah is now launching a special promotion with delivery packages designed especially for the community. The Obstetrics and Gynecological services offered by the hospital include comprehensive treatment for expectant women from conception to delivery as well as cutting-edge neonatal care to make sure that your baby will be in good hands.

Aster Hospital, Sharjah, has designed a special maternity program that offers overall care to mothers-to-be and guides them throughout their journey to becoming a parent. The program includes treatments and procedures such as pregnancy, fibroids, ovarian cysts, management of endometriosis and adenomyosis, abnormal discharge, cancer screening, irregular periods, adolescent health, polycystic ovaries, post-menopausal bleeding, cosmetic gynecology, and contraception.

Aster Hospital in Sharjah has created a unique maternity program that gives pregnant women complete care and mentors them on their path to parenthood. Pregnancy, fibroids, ovarian cysts, management of endometriosis and adenomyosis, abnormal discharge, cancer screening, irregular periods, adolescent health, polycystic ovaries, post-menopausal bleeding, cosmetic gynecology, and contraception are among the treatments and procedures covered by the program.

From a wider perspective, Aster Hospital Sharjah is a 100-bed multi-specialty hospital that provides around-the-clock, top-quality medical services in over 20 disciplines. The state-of-the-art hospital has a Level III NICU, four modular operating rooms, a critical care unit, a radiology department, a high-end laboratory, and a pharmacy, among other cutting-edge facilities.

The hospital is equipped to handle sophisticated treatments in all key disciplines, such as Obstetrics & Gynecology, cardiology, orthopaedics, and general surgery. Its staff members are made up of highly experienced medical professionals and is backed by properly trained support employees.