BREAKING: Missing Cessna plane crash site found near Mayon crater

The wreckage of the missing Cessna plane that crashed in Camalig, Albay has been found near the crater of Mayon Volcano.

In a statement, Camalig Mayor Caloy Baldo said that the aircraft crashed on the upper part of Barangay Quirangay from an Incident Command Post of the Forest Rangers.

The pilot and passengers identified as Pilot Capt. Rufino James Crisostomo Jr., crew Joel Martin, and the plane’s Australian passengers, Simon Chipperfield and Karthi Santanan have yet to be found.

The plane left Bicol on Saturday at 6:43AM and was bound for Manila.

Authorities are presently investigating the crash site to map out factors that led to the recent incident in town,” Baldo said.

“Search and rescue operations are still in effect unless dead bodies are found, then it will be declared as search and retrieval operations,” he added.