DOLE confirms availability of BPO jobs for repatriated OFWs

The Philippines’ Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) stated that overseas Filipino workers who have been repatriated to the Philippines can apply for work opportunities in the Business Process Outsourcing industry.

DOLE Assistant Secretary Dominique Tutay stated that the agency, together with the IT and Business Process Association of the Philippines (IBPAP), are fulfiling the increasing demand for manpower particularly for those with backgrounds in information technology and healthcare.

“The DOLE will provide the database of OFW returnees who are interested or who are qualified for the job vacancies. We are gearing towards virtual job caravans for easier matching between jobseekers and employers,” she said.

The DOLE Assistant Secretary also welcomed the IBPAP’s initiative and assured them of the agency’s support to facilitate the matching between employers and job seekers.

Meanwhile, the IBPAP will do career marketing activities, initial screening, and job matching from August to November.

Meanwhile, National Reintegration Center for OFWs (NRCO) OIC-director Roel Martin said the partnership will help the DOLE attached agency in linking OFW returnees, and even their families, for possible employment as per reports from the Philippine News Agency.

He added that among the agency’s partners in OFW reintegration are SITEL; the Department of Public Works and Highways and DMCI for Build, Build, Build projects; Mega Sardines; and Motolite.

“OFW returnees are referred to the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) for retooling and upgrading of their skills,” Martin said.

IBPAP executive director for Talent Development Frankie Antolin said despite the pandemic, there are still numerous IT-BPM job vacancies because it encompasses the fields of contact center; animation and game development; global shared services; financial, IT, and HR shared services; software and IT outsourcing; and health information management system.

She added that OFW returnees have skill sets that are useful in performing jobs in the BPO industry.

Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III earlier said he is seeing the resurgence of the BPO industry as the subsequent global recession will force the West to outsource more jobs in the industry, a good size of which will go to the Philippines.