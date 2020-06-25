DOLE confirms availability of BPO jobs for repatriated OFWs

The Department of Health has announced that the Philippines has already surpassed the 33,000-mark in the number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases as it records 778 new cases. The total number now stands at 33,069. DOH has also confirmed that the recoveries in...
Suspected COVID-19 patient dies after family members ‘unplug his ventilator to open air conditioner’
A man in India has died after his relatives allegedly unplugged his ventilator so they can plug an air conditioner, as the temperature reaches 106 degrees. According to a report by Indian Express, the 40-year-old man was admitted to the ICU unit of Maharao Bhimsingh...
Emirates to fly home Filipinos across eight flights this July
Emirates plans to operate eight flights between Dubai and Clark International Airport, during the month of July, allowing travellers currently in the Philippines to connect to any destination on Emirates' current network of 40 destinations in the GCC, Asia Pacific,...
High-end salon in New York that offers haircut as high as USD1,000 starts serving 1,200 people in waitlist
A high-end salon in Manhattan that offers haircuts as high as USD1,000 have started working on its backlog of clients—as many as 1,200—as New York reopens businesses after three months of lockdown due to coronavirus disease (COVID-19). In a report by Washington Post,...
The Philippines’ Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) stated that overseas Filipino workers who have been repatriated to the Philippines can apply for work opportunities in the Business Process Outsourcing industry.
DOLE Assistant Secretary Dominique Tutay stated that the agency, together with the IT and Business Process Association of the Philippines (IBPAP), are fulfiling the increasing demand for manpower particularly for those with backgrounds in information technology and healthcare.
“The DOLE will provide the database of OFW returnees who are interested or who are qualified for the job vacancies. We are gearing towards virtual job caravans for easier matching between jobseekers and employers,” she said.
The DOLE Assistant Secretary also welcomed the IBPAP’s initiative and assured them of the agency’s support to facilitate the matching between employers and job seekers.
RELATED STORY: 55,000 OFWs repatriated since pandemic struck
Meanwhile, the IBPAP will do career marketing activities, initial screening, and job matching from August to November.
Meanwhile, National Reintegration Center for OFWs (NRCO) OIC-director Roel Martin said the partnership will help the DOLE attached agency in linking OFW returnees, and even their families, for possible employment as per reports from the Philippine News Agency.
He added that among the agency’s partners in OFW reintegration are SITEL; the Department of Public Works and Highways and DMCI for Build, Build, Build projects; Mega Sardines; and Motolite.
“OFW returnees are referred to the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) for retooling and upgrading of their skills,” Martin said.
READ ON: Emirates to fly home Filipinos across eight flights this July
IBPAP executive director for Talent Development Frankie Antolin said despite the pandemic, there are still numerous IT-BPM job vacancies because it encompasses the fields of contact center; animation and game development; global shared services; financial, IT, and HR shared services; software and IT outsourcing; and health information management system.
She added that OFW returnees have skill sets that are useful in performing jobs in the BPO industry.
Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III earlier said he is seeing the resurgence of the BPO industry as the subsequent global recession will force the West to outsource more jobs in the industry, a good size of which will go to the Philippines.
Jobs
- Accounts Receivable
Jun 23, 2020
- Administration Officer
Jun 23, 2020
- ICU Nurse
Jun 23, 2020
- ICU Respiratory Therapist
Jun 23, 2020
Latest News
Accomodation option available in the market.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
SECTION
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved