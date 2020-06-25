Emirates to fly home Filipinos across eight flights this July

A high-end salon in Manhattan that offers haircuts as high as USD1,000 have started working on its backlog of clients—as many as 1,200—as New York reopens businesses after three months of lockdown due to coronavirus disease (COVID-19). In a report by Washington Post,...
AFP aids in repatriation of over 299 distressed overseas Filipinos
The Armed Forces of the Philippines announced the success of its recent Joint Task Force Pag-Pauli (JTFP) that saw 299 overseas Filipinos repatriated and reunited with their families in the Philippines. All repatriated Filipinos had been affected by the conflict and...
PH urges private school to postpone tuition hikes citing pandemic concerns
The Philippines' Department of Education (DepEd) is urging private schools across the country to defer plans for tuition hikes to consider the financial situation of Filipino families who were severely affected by the impact of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19)....
PH assures OFWs of secure data protection in OASIS information system
The Philippines' Department of Labor and Employment assures all returning overseas Filipinos that all data which have been logged at the OFW Assistance Information System (OASIS) is secure and safe in the hands of the government. All OFWs returning to the country have...
Emirates plans to operate eight flights between Dubai and Clark International Airport, during the month of July, allowing travellers currently in the Philippines to connect to any destination on Emirates’ current network of 40 destinations in the GCC, Asia Pacific, Europe and the Americas, including UAE residents returning home. The flights, subject to approval by the Philippines authorities, are planned for every Monday and Wednesday between 6 and 29 July.
Flight EK 2572 will depart Dubai at 02:55 am and arrive at Clark at 15:45 pm. The return flight, EK338 is scheduled to depart Clark International Airport at 17:15 and arrive in Dubai at 21:40 local time. The flights from Clark will provide improved accessibility and convenience to those passengers from outside of the Metro Manila area, from central and Northern Luzon, and nearby provinces.
Flight tickets can be booked directly on emirates.com or via travel agents.
Health and safety first: Emirates has implemented a comprehensive set of measures at every step of the customer journey to ensure the safety of its customers and employees on the ground and in the air, including the distribution of complimentary hygiene kits containing masks, gloves, hand sanitiser and antibacterial wipes to all customers. For more information on these measures and the services available on each flight, visit: www.emirates.com/yoursafety
Travel restrictions: Customers are reminded that travel restrictions remain in place, and travellers will only be accepted on flights if they comply with the eligibility and entry criteria requirements of their destination countries. Residents returning to the UAE can check the latest requirements at: https://www.emirates.com/ph/english/help/flying-you-home/
- Accounts Receivable
Jun 23, 2020
- Administration Officer
Jun 23, 2020
- ICU Nurse
Jun 23, 2020
- ICU Respiratory Therapist
Jun 23, 2020
