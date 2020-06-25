Emirates to fly home Filipinos across eight flights this July

Emirates plans to operate eight flights between Dubai and Clark International Airport, during the month of July, allowing travellers currently in the Philippines to connect to any destination on Emirates’ current network of 40 destinations in the GCC, Asia Pacific, Europe and the Americas, including UAE residents returning home. The flights, subject to approval by the Philippines authorities, are planned for every Monday and Wednesday between 6 and 29 July.

Flight EK 2572 will depart Dubai at 02:55 am and arrive at Clark at 15:45 pm. The return flight, EK338 is scheduled to depart Clark International Airport at 17:15 and arrive in Dubai at 21:40 local time. The flights from Clark will provide improved accessibility and convenience to those passengers from outside of the Metro Manila area, from central and Northern Luzon, and nearby provinces.

Flight tickets can be booked directly on emirates.com or via travel agents.

Health and safety first: Emirates has implemented a comprehensive set of measures at every step of the customer journey to ensure the safety of its customers and employees on the ground and in the air, including the distribution of complimentary hygiene kits containing masks, gloves, hand sanitiser and antibacterial wipes to all customers. For more information on these measures and the services available on each flight, visit: www.emirates.com/yoursafety

Travel restrictions: Customers are reminded that travel restrictions remain in place, and travellers will only be accepted on flights if they comply with the eligibility and entry criteria requirements of their destination countries. Residents returning to the UAE can check the latest requirements at: https://www.emirates.com/ph/english/help/flying-you-home/