55,000 OFWs repatriated since pandemic struck

MANILA: More than 55,000 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) have returned to the Philippines since February, the Department of Foreign Affairs said.

Among the latest batch of OFWs who recently came home were 53 seafarers from Amsterdam and 580 Filipinos from Saudi Arabia who arrived in two separate flights Monday, according to Business World report.

As of June 23, some 8,324 OFWs have contracted the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Of whom, 2,759 are now undergoing treatment while 5,057 have already recovered or discharged from hospital. More than 500 have died, the foreign affairs said.

A senate meeting on Wednesday is set to discuss the plight of returning OFWs.