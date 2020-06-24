Wednesday, June 24, 2020

Jun 24 20, 10:13 am

4,500 Filipinos in UAE scheduled to fly home before July 1

Jun 24 2020

The Department of Foreign Affairs' Office of the Undersecretary for Migrant Workers' Affairs (DFA OUMWA) has already facilitated the return of 20,149 land-based distressed OFWs and other overseas Filipinos, and has helped 28,419 sea-based OFWs to be reunited with...

Weddings, event halls to reopen soon in RAK

Jun 24 2020

The Ras Al Khaimah Department of Economic Development (RAKDED) has outlined a set of requirements and procedures for reopening wedding and events halls in the Emirate, in line with the precautions set to curb the spread of new coronavirus, COVID-19. The new procedures...

55,000 OFWs repatriated since pandemic struck

by | News

Jun. 24, 20 | 10:13 am

MANILA: More than 55,000 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) have returned to the Philippines since February, the Department of Foreign Affairs said.

Among the latest batch of OFWs who recently came home were 53 seafarers from Amsterdam and 580 Filipinos from Saudi Arabia who arrived in two separate flights Monday, according to Business World report.

As of June 23, some 8,324 OFWs have contracted the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Of whom, 2,759 are now undergoing treatment while 5,057 have already recovered or discharged from hospital. More than 500 have died, the foreign affairs said.

A senate meeting on Wednesday is set to discuss the plight of returning OFWs.

