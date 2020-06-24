55,000 OFWs repatriated since pandemic struck

The Department of Foreign Affairs' Office of the Undersecretary for Migrant Workers' Affairs (DFA OUMWA) has already facilitated the return of 20,149 land-based distressed OFWs and other overseas Filipinos, and has helped 28,419 sea-based OFWs to be reunited with...
Weddings, event halls to reopen soon in RAK
The Ras Al Khaimah Department of Economic Development (RAKDED) has outlined a set of requirements and procedures for reopening wedding and events halls in the Emirate, in line with the precautions set to curb the spread of new coronavirus, COVID-19. The new procedures...
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid affirms UAE’s progressive steps to expand domestic food production towards self-sufficiency
(WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, affirmed that expanding domestic food production to achieve self-sufficiency is a strategic objective and one of the main pillars of the National Food...
UAE job seekers from private sector urged to register at MOHRE job portal
The UAE's Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) urges expats whose jobs have been affected by the impact of the spread of the coronavirus disease to register at the MOHRE Virtual Labour Market where they can find potential employment. The website:...
MANILA: More than 55,000 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) have returned to the Philippines since February, the Department of Foreign Affairs said.
Among the latest batch of OFWs who recently came home were 53 seafarers from Amsterdam and 580 Filipinos from Saudi Arabia who arrived in two separate flights Monday, according to Business World report.
As of June 23, some 8,324 OFWs have contracted the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Of whom, 2,759 are now undergoing treatment while 5,057 have already recovered or discharged from hospital. More than 500 have died, the foreign affairs said.
A senate meeting on Wednesday is set to discuss the plight of returning OFWs.
23 June 2020
With only a few countries in Europe and Middle East reporting on the status of our people abroad today, the DFA confirms 23 new confirmed COVID-19 case among Filipinos abroad, 2 new recoveries, and 2 new deaths in the Middle East. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/rvKuOFLuT1
— DFA Philippines (@DFAPHL) June 23, 2020
Jobs
- Accounts Receivable
Jun 23, 2020
- Administration Officer
Jun 23, 2020
- ICU Nurse
Jun 23, 2020
- ICU Respiratory Therapist
Jun 23, 2020
Latest News
Accomodation option available in the market.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
SECTION
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved