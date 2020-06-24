OWWA fears bankruptcy by 2021 amid rising number of displaced OFWs

The Department of Foreign Affairs' Office for Migrant Workers' Affairs has revealed that the government is already coordinating with relevant agencies to reopen airports in the Philippines following the success of the reopening of Clark International Airport (CRK)...
Police: Couple killed in their Dubai villa by thief who used to work for them
An Indian couple was found dead inside their villa in Arabian Ranches on June 18 after being killed by an intruder who used to work for them, Dubai police confirmed. In a report by The National, the couple—identified by Indian Consul General in Dubai as Hiren Adhiya...
55,000 OFWs repatriated since pandemic struck
MANILA: More than 55,000 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) have returned to the Philippines since February, the Department of Foreign Affairs said. Among the latest batch of OFWs who recently came home were 53 seafarers from Amsterdam and 580 Filipinos from Saudi...
4,500 Filipinos in UAE scheduled to fly home before July 1
The Department of Foreign Affairs' Office of the Undersecretary for Migrant Workers' Affairs (DFA OUMWA) has already facilitated the return of 20,149 land-based distressed OFWs and other overseas Filipinos, and has helped 28,419 sea-based OFWs to be reunited with...
The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) has expressed concern about the sustainability of its fund if the number of displaced migrant workers continues to increase as a ramification of coronavirus pandemic.
OWWA Administrator Hans Leo Cacdac told a senate labor committee hearing on Wednesday his upfront opinion in lieu of Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon’s inquiry on the draining finances of the agency that may result in bankruptcy in 2021, reported Inquirer.
“If the current situation keeps up we are spending for hotels, we’re spending for food, we’re spending for transport, assuming all factors currently present continue… yes [we could face bankruptcy by 2021],” said the OWWA chief.
“We started the year at P19.6 billion, we’re down P18.8 billion due to expenditures natin for the first half of the year. That’s one. And number two, we’re down 46 percent sa collections,” said Cacdac.
So far, the agency said it has spent P1.145 billion on basic needs and transportation assistance to the affected OFWs since the government declared the enhanced community quarantine on March 15. Of this, P784 million went to expenditures on hotels, which were turned into quarantine facilities for returning OFWs.
Cacdac said that OWWA spends P29,000 per capita cost per OFW. Since March 15, they have accommodated around 28,000 OFWs, he said.
They also pay for the transportation cost to send OFWs to their home provinces.
“For the rest, we have spent here in what we call Tulong Marino Program benefiting 7,000 stranded seafarers all around the city,” Cacdac said.
“Sila po yung mga seafarers na may kontrata o matagal nang seafarers naga-aapply ng contract, naabutan ng COVID and have been living in dorms, boarding houses around the city. We have been providing food assistance to 7,000 of them since March 15 every day, three meals a day,” the OWWA chief added.
Cacdac fears that OWWA fund may be reduced to less than P1 billion by the end of 2021, if the situation continues.
“By the end of next year, if this trend keeps up, we will be down to less than P1 billion and that’s not even assuming that our reintegration programs will be on full swing,” he added.
