Senator Bong Go lauds President Duterte’s swift action to upgrade three Philippine gov’t hospitals in provinces

Senator Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go, chair of the Senate committee on health, praised President Rodrigo Duterte’s action to sign several of his sponsored bills that aims to expand services and increase bed capacities of three hospitals.
The three bills were Republic Act 11472 that increases the bed capacity of the Caraga Regional Hospital (CRH) in Surigao City from 150 to 500 beds; RA 11473 upgrading the Talisay District Hospital (TDH) in Talisay City, Cebu into a medical center to be known as the Cebu South Medical Center; and RA 11474 which also upgrades the Maria L. Eleazar District Hospital (MLEDH) in Tagkawayan, Quezon into a Level 3 general hospital to be known as the Maria L. Eleazar General Hospital.
“Maraming salamat kay Pangulong Duterte dahil agaran niyang pinirmahan ang mga ito. Sa tulong ng mga kasamahan natin sa Kongreso, hangarin nating mas iangat pa ang kalidad ng ating mga pampublikong ospital lalo na sa mga probinsya,” said Senator Go.
The new laws in place aim to improve the delivery of quality medical and healthcare services in the provinces. Senator Go said he will continue to work to improve medical services of the government in different parts of the country.
“Sa bawat health-related bill na naipapasa natin at nagiging batas, buhay ng kababayan natin ang pwedeng mailigtas mula sa sakit,” said Senator Go.
Apart from the passage of the three measures, Go said upgrading health care facilities must be streamlined and made easier to holistically improve the country’s health care system and make it more responsive to the needs of the people especially in times of health crises.
“Ngayon po natin pinaka-nararamdaman ang kakulangan ng ating mga pasilidad at ospital. Kaya importante po na magtulungan ang legislative at executive branches para maisaayos ang health facilities sa kahit saan mang parte ng bansa,” furthered Senator Go.
