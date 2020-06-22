UAE residents, tourists who test positive for COVID-19 to bear costs for mandatory quarantine

Both valid UAE residence visa holders expected to arrive from June 22, as well as tourists flocking towards the country from July 7 onwards, should present proof that they are negative for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) or they risk paying for the COVID-19 test at the airport as well as the mandatory quarantine if their results show that they are positive for the disease.

Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management announced the measure as part of the emirate’s strict protocols to ensure that Dubai remains safe from transmissions of the viral disease coming from overseas travel as they welcome travellers and residents coming from abroad in the coming days.

All arrivals will be subject to thermal screenings. If a traveller is suspected to have COVID-19 symptoms, Dubai airports have the right to re-test to ensure the tourist is free of the virus. It is mandatory for tourists who test positive for COVID-19 to register their details on the COVID-19 DXB app and isolate themselves at an institutional facility provided by the government for 14 days at their own expense.

Residents and tourists are advised to secure a negative result for their Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test before they are allowed entry to the emirate. The airline has the right to refuse boarding if passengers display any symptoms of COVID-19.

Apart from the mandatory quarantine for COVID-19 positive residents and tourists, here are the new rules and regulations set by the authorities for passengers to adhere to:

– All passengers must make themselves aware of the protocols and conditions specified by the Government of Dubai and destination countries before travelling and ensure they comply with them.

– Passengers must disclose any health symptoms before travelling by filling out the ‘Health Declaration Form’ provided by the airline company.

– UAE nationals must notify UAE embassies in the countries they are visiting if they test positive for COVID-19.

– Tourists must ensure they have international health insurance before travelling.

– All tourists must show that they have tested negative in a PCR test done four days (96 hours) before the departure date. If they cannot provide test results, they will be tested at Dubai airports.

– Travellers must strictly follow physical distancing guidelines in accordance with measures followed at Dubai airports and use face masks at all times.

– All passengers should stringently observe precautionary measures and monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms.

The Committee stressed that comprehensive precautionary measures will continue to be implemented in Dubai as previously announced. Compliance with travel measures is critical to prevent delays in completing check-in and boarding procedures. Air travel protocols, conditions and preventive measures for citizens, residents and tourists can be viewed on the websites of all airlines operating out of Dubai airports, including Emirates Airline (www.emirates.com) and flydubai (www.flydubai.com).

Passengers will be provided with all assistance required to travel safely and comfortably, consistent with the high standards of Dubai Airports that have earned it top global rankings over the past several years.