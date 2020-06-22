Negative PCR test required for tourists headed to Dubai from July 7

All tourists headed to Dubai will be required to present their negative result for their Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test before they are allowed entry to the emirate.

Dubai states that the maximum validity of the PCR test is four days or 96 hours ahead of the date of departure. Tourists who could not provide proof will have to undergo a PCR test at the Dubai Airport.

Those who test positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) will have to isolate themselves at an institutional facility provided by the government for 14 days at their own expense.

This rule forms part of the new list of tourist responsibilities under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai and the follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council and as announced by Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management that is set to welcome the first batch of tourists in the country starting July 7.

Apart from the mandatory PCR test, here are the new rules and regulations set by the authorities for visitors to adhere to:

– All passengers must make themselves aware of the protocols and conditions specified by the Government of Dubai and destination countries before travelling and ensure they comply with them.

– Passengers must disclose any health symptoms before travelling by filling out the ‘Health Declaration Form’ provided by the airline company.

– UAE nationals must notify UAE embassies in the countries they are visiting if they test positive for COVID-19.

– Tourists must ensure they have international health insurance before travelling.

– Travelers must strictly follow physical distancing guidelines in accordance with measures followed at Dubai airports and use face masks at all times.

– All passengers should stringently observe precautionary measures and monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms.

Starting June 22 – all holders of valid residence visas will also be allowed to return to the country, while those who have stayed within the UAE will be allowed to travel towards international destinations beginning June 23.

The Committee stressed that comprehensive precautionary measures will continue to be implemented in Dubai as previously announced. Compliance with travel measures is critical to prevent delays in completing check-in and boarding procedures. Air travel protocols, conditions and preventive measures for citizens, residents and tourists can be viewed on the websites of all airlines operating out of Dubai airports, including Emirates Airline (www.emirates.com) and flydubai (www.flydubai.com).

Passengers will be provided all assistance required to travel safely and comfortably, consistent with the high standards of Dubai Airports that have earned it top global rankings over the past several years.