LOOK: 262 OFWs from Dubai land in Clark

Clark International Airport (CRK) in the Philippines recently welcomed 262 overseas Filipino workers and Philippine passport holders as Emirates flew home OFWs from Dubai to be reunited with their families.
All OFWs will be subjected to a mandatory COVID-19 RT-PCR testing and will be quarantined until their results come out.
“Clark International Airport is proud to support the government’s aim to bring home Filipinos stranded overseas. With the successful arrival of these two flights with the help of our partner agencies, we look forward to having more such flights in the coming weeks”, said Bi Yong Chungunco, Chief Executive Officer of Luzon International Premier Airport Development (LIPAD) Corporation who manages and operates Clark International Airport.
CRK also had a dedicated One-stop-shop facility for OFWs to accomplish forms for the Bureau of Quarantine. All OFWs also signed an oath of undertaking as they will all be monitored during the quarantine period as a preventive measure laid out by the government.
The CRK One-Stop Shop is another successful collaboration between LIPAD, the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) and the Clark Development Corporation (CDC) with the help of the Bureau of Quarantine, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), the Department of Tourism, Overseas Workers Welfare Administration OWWA), Philippine National Police (PNP), the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG).
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
