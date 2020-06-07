LOOK: 262 OFWs from Dubai land in Clark

Clark International Airport (CRK) in the Philippines recently welcomed 262 overseas Filipino workers and Philippine passport holders as Emirates flew home OFWs from Dubai to be reunited with their families.

All OFWs will be subjected to a mandatory COVID-19 RT-PCR testing and will be quarantined until their results come out.

“Clark International Airport is proud to support the government’s aim to bring home Filipinos stranded overseas. With the successful arrival of these two flights with the help of our partner agencies, we look forward to having more such flights in the coming weeks”, said Bi Yong Chungunco, Chief Executive Officer of Luzon International Premier Airport Development (LIPAD) Corporation who manages and operates Clark International Airport.

RELATED STORY: Emirates launches flights towards Clark starting June 5

CRK also had a dedicated One-stop-shop facility for OFWs to accomplish forms for the Bureau of Quarantine. All OFWs also signed an oath of undertaking as they will all be monitored during the quarantine period as a preventive measure laid out by the government.

READ ON: OWWA reports 31,000 OFWs sent home to provinces

The CRK One-Stop Shop is another successful collaboration between LIPAD, the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) and the Clark Development Corporation (CDC) with the help of the Bureau of Quarantine, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), the Department of Tourism, Overseas Workers Welfare Administration OWWA), Philippine National Police (PNP), the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG).