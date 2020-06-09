DFA confirms increase of airport capacity to 1,200 in NAIA, 600 in Clark

The Philippines’ passenger capacity at its airports has increased once again as NAIA pushed towards 1,200 OFWs per day while Clark can now accommodate up to 600 OFWs.

Department of Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Sarah Lou Arriola affirmed to all OFWs worldwide that the Philippines, through its embassies and consulates around the world, will help facilitate Filipinos who intend to be repatriated for good.

“Merong tayong mga limitations na 1,200 OFWs a day para sa NAIA, at sa Clark, 600 OFWs a day na twice a week lang. Ang sinisigurado natin walang lalapit sa pamahalaan ng Pilipinas na gustong umuwi na hindii makakauwi. Konting pasensya lang po pero tuloy-tuloy po ang pagpapauwi natin at ang repatriation, kailangan lang lapitan ang embahada and konsulado at ang DFA dito sa Pilipinas,” said Undersecretary Arriola.

RELATED STORY: PH targets maximum of five days for OFWs’ quarantine in Metro Manila

The DFA Undersecretary for Migrant Workers’ Affairs then stressed that the government does not distinguish between documented or undocumented Filipinos when providing free tickets to fly back home for good, stating that it is the DFA’s major task during the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure that OFWs fly home safely back to their families.

“Lahat ng ating mga kababayan, documented or undocumented, hindi tayo namimili pwede po silang umuwi, humingi ng libreng pasahe sa ating embahada or consulate-general. Pagdating dito sa Pilipinas, ipinapasa na natin sila sa DOH at sa OWWA. So ang major responsibility of the DFA is the repatriation of our OFWs and overseas Filipinos,” said Undersecretary Arriola.

READ ON: PH urges LGUs to heighten safety measures after returning OFWs test positive for COVID-19

All embassies and consulate generals of the Philippines in other countries, she said, are open 24/7 to assist Filipino nationals. Consulates may be reached via their Facebook pages and hotlines, or contact the DFA via its official Facebook page “OFW Help” or through hotlines, 09064421825 and 09083442070, which are open 24/7.