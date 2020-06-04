OFWs in PH can now get quarantine certificates online

(WAM) - Abu Dhabi Health Services Company "SEHA" announced the opening of the COVID-19 Prime Assessment Centres in Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre and Al Ain Convention Centre with a capacity of 2000 in and 1500 respectively. The centres, managed by Ambulatory...
Emirates to ramp up flights from UAE to PH starting June 11
Following the UAE Federal Government’s announcement to lift restrictions on transit passengers services, from 15th June Emirates will offer passenger services to 16 more cities on its Boeing 777-300ER aircraft. With travel restrictions remaining in place in most...
COVID-19: PH surpasses 20,000-mark with 634 new cases
The Department of Health reported that the Philippines has surpassed the 20,000-mark in the number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases as it confirmed 634 new cases. The total toll now stands at 20, 382. DOH has also confirmed 10 new fatalities, bringing the total...
Elementary student commits suicide after failing to attend online classes
A Grade 10 student in India, who came from a poor family, committed suicide on June 1 by setting herself on fire after failing to attend her online classes. According to her parents, the student got upset because their TV was not functioning and the battery of the...
The Philippines’ Bureau of Quarantine (BoQ) has launched a new portal for OFWs who have landed back home to have their quarantine certificates processed online for those who have completed their 14-day quarantine.
Earlier, one of the problems pointed out by OFWs was the length of time that it took for the BOQ to issue the certificate. With this new development, OFWs can now log in at https://quarantinecertificate.com to request a copy of their BOQ quarantine certificate which is the OFW’s proof that they have completed their mandatory quarantine at a government-assigned facility.
OFWs are advised to fill-up the form with correct information and valid attachments to expedite the process. BOQ affirms the public that all processes and data are in full compliance with the country’s Data Privacy Law.
Applicants can receive and download their digital certificate and notification in their e-mail, as per reports from the Philippine News Agency.
To verify the validity of the certificate, they may log-in to https://quarantinecertificate.com/verify or contact the BOQ Support Team through the following: 0971-8424980 (Globe); 0998-5893982 (Smart); 5318-7500 (BOQ Landline) and 8527-8481 local 7015, 6402 and 6295 (Philippine Coast Guard) or via e-mail at [email protected] and [email protected]
Those who want to check the status of their application and download their quarantine certificate may log in to http://www.quarantinecertificate.com.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
