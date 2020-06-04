OFWs in PH can now get quarantine certificates online

The Philippines’ Bureau of Quarantine (BoQ) has launched a new portal for OFWs who have landed back home to have their quarantine certificates processed online for those who have completed their 14-day quarantine.

Earlier, one of the problems pointed out by OFWs was the length of time that it took for the BOQ to issue the certificate. With this new development, OFWs can now log in at https://quarantinecertificate.com to request a copy of their BOQ quarantine certificate which is the OFW’s proof that they have completed their mandatory quarantine at a government-assigned facility.

OFWs are advised to fill-up the form with correct information and valid attachments to expedite the process. BOQ affirms the public that all processes and data are in full compliance with the country’s Data Privacy Law.

Applicants can receive and download their digital certificate and notification in their e-mail, as per reports from the Philippine News Agency.

To verify the validity of the certificate, they may log-in to https://quarantinecertificate.com/verify or contact the BOQ Support Team through the following: 0971-8424980 (Globe); 0998-5893982 (Smart); 5318-7500 (BOQ Landline) and 8527-8481 local 7015, 6402 and 6295 (Philippine Coast Guard) or via e-mail at [email protected] and [email protected]

Those who want to check the status of their application and download their quarantine certificate may log in to http://www.quarantinecertificate.com.