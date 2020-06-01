25,002 OFWs sent home from Manila quarantine centers in one week

Authorities in Abu Dhabi and UAE banks urged the public to be more wary about online scams, as they said modern hackers can now access data if victims answer unknown calls and download unknown apps. In a video released by the Abu Dhabi Police and the UAE Banks...
Over 70 countries to reopen tourism starting June 10
More than 70 nations worldwide will reopen their borders for international tourists starting June 10, over two months since governments imposed travel bans and restrictions as preventive measures against coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Global reports stated that in...
Who is George Floyd and why are people protesting in the streets about him?
The world was repulsed with the death of 46-year-old George Floyd as protests fill the streets of the United States and nations across the world, with many alleging that it was a gruesome act of racism. The events that transpired May 25 started when Floyd bought a...
WATCH: Online payment now available for taxis in Abu Dhabi
(WAM) -- Online payments options are now available for individuals utilising taxis operating in Abu Dhabi, the Integrated Transport Centre, ITC, has announced. In a statement on Sunday, the ITC of the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi, noted that...
The Philippines’ Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) reports that 25,002 OFWs have been successfully sent back to their home provinces through the “Hatid Probinsya” program in collaboration with several government agencies and local government units (LGUs).
This follows the directives of President Rodrigo Duterte who tasked DOLE and related agencies to ensure that all OFWs will be reunited with their families within one week.
Government agencies provided all methods of transport for OFWs as 9,595 of them were transported by air; 7,900 OFWs travelled by land, and 385 individuals were transported by sea. The remaining 6,574 OFWs had been fetched by their relatives from their government-assigned quarantine facilities in Manila, as per reports from the Philippine News Agency.
Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III stated that all OFWs sent home have already completed their 14-day mandatory quarantine and have already tested negative for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
To date, over 8,000 seafarers who were previously stranded in 26 cruise ships have returned home with around 200 of them still on board waiting for their test results.
During their 14-day quarantine, all OFWs were provided with free food, accommodation, and transportation from agencies including DOLE’s Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA), and in coordination with other government agencies, Philippine recruitment agencies (PRAs) and licensed manning agencies (LMAs).
