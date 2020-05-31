Emirates Airline reveals plan to lay off employees amid COVID-19 impact

Emirates Airlines has revealed that it will soon be laying off some of its employees amid the economic impact of coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

In a statement, the airline said that it is still currently evaluating the situation brought by the pandemic, and that they doing everything they can to protect as much jobs as possible.

“The current pandemic has impacted many industries around the world, although we have endeavored to sustain the current family as is, we reviewed all possible scenarios in order to sustain our business operations, but have come to the conclusion that we unfortunately have to say goodbye to a few of the wonderful people that worked with us,” the airline’s spokesperson said

Emirates, however, assured that they will look after the employees that will be laid off, and that they will make sure they are treated with fairness.

“Where we are forced to take tough decisions we will treat people with fairness and respect. We will work with impacted employees to ensure they are looked after and taken care of with necessary means,” added the spokesperson

