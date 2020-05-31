Sunday, May 31, 2020

May 31 20, 8:17 pm

Duterte thanks Bahrain King for granting royal pardon for 16 Filipinos

May 31 2020

President Rodrigo Duterte expressed his sincerest gratitude to His Majesty King Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa of the Kingdom of Bahrain for granting royal pardon to 16 Filipinos. Presidential Assistant on Foreign Affairs and Chief of Presidential Protocol Robert Borje said...

Share
Tweet
Share
WhatsApp
Email
0 Shares

Emirates Airline reveals plan to lay off employees amid COVID-19 impact

by | News

May. 31, 20 | 8:17 pm

Emirates Airlines has revealed that it will soon be laying off some of its employees amid the economic impact of coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

In a statement, the airline said that it is still currently evaluating the situation brought by the pandemic, and that they doing everything they can to protect as much jobs as possible.

READ ALSO: Emirates Airline says no decision made yet regarding job cuts

“The current pandemic has impacted many industries around the world, although we have endeavored to sustain the current family as is, we reviewed all possible scenarios in order to sustain our business operations, but have come to the conclusion that we unfortunately have to say goodbye to a few of the wonderful people that worked with us,” the airline’s spokesperson said

Emirates, however, assured that they will look after the employees that will be laid off, and that they will make sure they are treated with fairness.

“Where we are forced to take tough decisions we will treat people with fairness and respect. We will work with impacted employees to ensure they are looked after and taken care of with necessary means,” added the spokesperson

Jobs

Latest News

Duterte thanks Bahrain King for granting royal pardon for 16 Filipinos

Duterte thanks Bahrain King for granting royal pardon for 16 Filipinos

May 31, 2020

President Rodrigo Duterte expressed his sincerest gratitude to His Majesty King Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa of the Kingdom of Bahrain for granting royal pardon to 16 Filipinos. Presidential Assistant on Foreign Affairs and Chief of Presidential Protocol Robert Borje said...

Recent posts

We listed over 1,000,000 jobs from United Arab Emirates monthly.

Accomodation option available in the market.

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

SECTION

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from our team.

You have Successfully Subscribed!

More in News
Dubai to push for full integration with digital channels for government services
Published On  May 31, 2020
Cebu Pacific to resume select domestic flights on June 2, Dubai-Manila route remains suspended until June 30
Published On  May 31, 2020
Growing number of construction firms in GCC use drones to get their operations back on track under the ‘new normal’ – FEDS CEO
Published On  May 31, 2020
Close