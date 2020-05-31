Emirates Airline reveals plan to lay off employees amid COVID-19 impact

President Rodrigo Duterte expressed his sincerest gratitude to His Majesty King Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa of the Kingdom of Bahrain for granting royal pardon to 16 Filipinos. Presidential Assistant on Foreign Affairs and Chief of Presidential Protocol Robert Borje said...
Dubai to push for full integration with digital channels for government services
(WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, will continue to serve all and pursue all efforts to deliver the UAE Centennial Plan 2071 which aims to make the UAE among the best countries in the world....
Cebu Pacific to resume select domestic flights on June 2, Dubai-Manila route remains suspended until June 30
Cebu Pacific (CEB), the Philippines’ largest national flag-carrier, will gradually resume commercial passenger flights between select domestic destinations starting June 2, 2020. All International flights—including the Dubai-Manila route—remain suspended until June...
Growing number of construction firms in GCC use drones to get their operations back on track under the ‘new normal’ – FEDS CEO
An increasing number of construction firms and real estate developers in the GCC who are turning to drones’ technology as they get their operations back on track while safeguarding the health and safety of their workers. This is according to Falcon Eye Drones (FEDS),...
Emirates Airlines has revealed that it will soon be laying off some of its employees amid the economic impact of coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
In a statement, the airline said that it is still currently evaluating the situation brought by the pandemic, and that they doing everything they can to protect as much jobs as possible.
“The current pandemic has impacted many industries around the world, although we have endeavored to sustain the current family as is, we reviewed all possible scenarios in order to sustain our business operations, but have come to the conclusion that we unfortunately have to say goodbye to a few of the wonderful people that worked with us,” the airline’s spokesperson said
Emirates, however, assured that they will look after the employees that will be laid off, and that they will make sure they are treated with fairness.
“Where we are forced to take tough decisions we will treat people with fairness and respect. We will work with impacted employees to ensure they are looked after and taken care of with necessary means,” added the spokesperson
