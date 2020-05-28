Presidential Spokesperson Secretary Harry Roque reiterated his committment to fight corruption as he called out officials of the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth). During a Zoom meeting with global overseas Filipino leaders, Secretary Roque said...
PH reports 92 new COVID-19 recoveries; total now at 3598
The Department of Health reported that the Philippines has reached 3,598 coronavirus disease (COVID-19) recoveries, as it confirmed 92 patients who have successfully recouped from the virus. DOH has also confirmed 539 new cases—the country’s highest increase...
Widow of Dubai-based Pinoy who died of COVID-19 pleads for return of husband’s ashes
The widow of Richard Castro, a Filipino security guard who died of COVID-19 in Dubai on May 11, is seeking assistance to have her husband’s ashes back in the Philippines. Marife Castro, a resident of Barangay Puncan, Carranglan in Nueva Ecija, said the body of her...
South Korea may enforce strict restrictions again after new increase in COVID-19 cases
South Korea has reported 79 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19)—its biggest increase yet in 53 days—causing many to believe it may re-enforce strict preventive measures once again. According to the Korean Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC), 67...
Around four in five teachers across the globe think it is not yet safe for students to go to school due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), a poll revealed.
In a poll conducted on 4,000 teachers from 33 countries by organizers of global teaching conference called T5, educators expressed concern about the welfare of the children—with 40 percent of them saying the resumption of classes poses health risks to students and their families.
READ ALSO: COVID-19 outbreak shuts nearly all schools in Japan
In addition, only eight percent of the teachers have graded their governments ‘A’ for their efficient crisis response. In the UK, all of the educators condemned the response of the government regarding the pandemic.
“For the first time in recent history, we have a common phenomenon that has impacted the way we all live and work. As difficult as this has been, it provides us with a real opportunity to share and learn and progress together,” The National quoted T5 organizer Vikas Pota as saying.
Earlier, the United Nations has estimated that around 1.3 billion students worldwide have been affected by the shutting down of schools due to COVID-19.
SEE ALSO: Millions of students from around the world are out of school amid COVID-19 scare
