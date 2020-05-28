Thursday, May 28, 2020

May 28 20, 2:22 pm

Roque vows to continue fight against corruption in PhilHealth

May 28 2020

Presidential Spokesperson Secretary Harry Roque reiterated his committment to fight corruption as he called out officials of the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth). During a Zoom meeting with global overseas Filipino leaders, Secretary Roque said...

PH reports 92 new COVID-19 recoveries; total now at 3598

May 28 2020

The Department of Health reported that the Philippines has reached 3,598 coronavirus disease (COVID-19) recoveries, as it confirmed 92 patients who have successfully recouped from the virus. DOH has also confirmed 539 new cases—the country’s highest increase...

Share
Tweet
Share
WhatsApp
Email
0 Shares

Not yet safe to return to schools – 4 in 5 teachers worldwide

by | News

May. 28, 20 | 2:22 pm

Around four in five teachers across the globe think it is not yet safe for students to go to school due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), a poll revealed.

In a poll conducted on 4,000 teachers from 33 countries by organizers of global teaching conference called T5, educators expressed concern about the welfare of the children—with 40 percent of them saying the resumption of classes poses health risks to students and their families.

READ ALSO: COVID-19 outbreak shuts nearly all schools in Japan

In addition, only eight percent of the teachers have graded their governments ‘A’ for their efficient crisis response. In the UK, all of the educators condemned the response of the government regarding the pandemic.

“For the first time in recent history, we have a common phenomenon that has impacted the way we all live and work. As difficult as this has been, it provides us with a real opportunity to share and learn and progress together,” The National quoted T5 organizer Vikas Pota as saying.

Earlier, the United Nations has estimated that around 1.3 billion students worldwide have been affected by the shutting down of schools due to COVID-19.

SEE ALSO: Millions of students from around the world are out of school amid COVID-19 scare

Jobs

Latest News

Not yet safe to return to schools – 4 in 5 teachers worldwide

Not yet safe to return to schools – 4 in 5 teachers worldwide

May 28, 2020

Around four in five teachers across the globe think it is not yet safe for students to go to school due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), a poll revealed. In a poll conducted on 4,000 teachers from 33 countries by organizers of global teaching conference called...

Roque vows to continue fight against corruption in PhilHealth

Roque vows to continue fight against corruption in PhilHealth

May 28, 2020

Presidential Spokesperson Secretary Harry Roque reiterated his committment to fight corruption as he called out officials of the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth). During a Zoom meeting with global overseas Filipino leaders, Secretary Roque said...

PH reports 92 new COVID-19 recoveries; total now at 3598

PH reports 92 new COVID-19 recoveries; total now at 3598

May 28, 2020

The Department of Health reported that the Philippines has reached 3,598 coronavirus disease (COVID-19) recoveries, as it confirmed 92 patients who have successfully recouped from the virus. DOH has also confirmed 539 new cases—the country’s highest increase...

Recent posts

We listed over 1,000,000 jobs from United Arab Emirates monthly.

Accomodation option available in the market.

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

SECTION

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from our team.

You have Successfully Subscribed!

More in News
Roque vows to continue fight against corruption in PhilHealth
Published On  May 28, 2020
PH reports 92 new COVID-19 recoveries; total now at 3598
Published On  May 28, 2020
Widow of Dubai-based Pinoy who died of COVID-19 pleads for return of husband’s ashes
Published On  May 28, 2020
Close