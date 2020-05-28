Thursday, May 28, 2020

UAE reports 314 new recoveries, total now at 16,685

May 28 2020

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) reported that 314 patients have already fully recovered from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), bringing the total number of recoveries in the country to 16,685. The total number of recovered cases of Coronavirus...

Beaches, malls in Ras Al Khaimah to reopen

May 28 2020

Ras Al Khaimah has announced that it will reopen malls and public beaches as the UAE eases restrictions against coronavirus disease (COVID-19). According to Ras Al Khaimah Department of Economic Development, the government has issued guidelines for the resumption of...

DOLE denies rumors on DOLE-AKAP program termination

May 28 2020

The Philippines' Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) confirmed that the DOLE-Abot Kamay ang Pagtulong (DOLE-AKAP) program that provides financial aid for OFWs is still accepting applications. DOLE Undersecretary Claro Arellano denied rumours and fake news...

Duterte approves GCQ in Metro Manila from June 1

by | News

May. 28, 20 | 6:08 pm

President Rodrigo Duterte approved the proposal of the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) to downgrade Metro Manila from modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) to the general community quarantine (GCQ).

In a televised speech, Duterte highlighted that the National Capital Region as a high-to-moderate-risk area thus it was scheduled under the GCQ for 15 days, from June 1 to June 15.

RELATED STORY: Duterte advised placing Metro Manila under general community quarantine from June 1 to 15

“You know the NCR will now be placed under the general community quarantine or the GCQ starting June 1,” said the president.

The implementation of the GCQ is expected to give the local economy a boost with the ease of restrictions for businesses and public spaces, as well as the implementation of a limited capacity on mass transportation.

READ ON: Not yet safe to return to schools – 4 in 5 teachers worldwide

Those below 21 and older than 60 who are residents of areas under the GCQ are advised to remain indoors to prevent risk of infection.

