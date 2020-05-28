Duterte approves GCQ in Metro Manila from June 1

President Rodrigo Duterte approved the proposal of the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) to downgrade Metro Manila from modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) to the general community quarantine (GCQ).

In a televised speech, Duterte highlighted that the National Capital Region as a high-to-moderate-risk area thus it was scheduled under the GCQ for 15 days, from June 1 to June 15.

“You know the NCR will now be placed under the general community quarantine or the GCQ starting June 1,” said the president.

The implementation of the GCQ is expected to give the local economy a boost with the ease of restrictions for businesses and public spaces, as well as the implementation of a limited capacity on mass transportation.

Those below 21 and older than 60 who are residents of areas under the GCQ are advised to remain indoors to prevent risk of infection.