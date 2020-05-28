Duterte approves GCQ in Metro Manila from June 1

The number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the UAE continues to increase because of gatherings held by families and friends, a UAE official said. In a press briefing on May 27, UAE government official spokesperson Dr Amna Al Dahak Al Shamsi called on residents to...
UAE reports 314 new recoveries, total now at 16,685
The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) reported that 314 patients have already fully recovered from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), bringing the total number of recoveries in the country to 16,685. The total number of recovered cases of Coronavirus...
Beaches, malls in Ras Al Khaimah to reopen
Ras Al Khaimah has announced that it will reopen malls and public beaches as the UAE eases restrictions against coronavirus disease (COVID-19). According to Ras Al Khaimah Department of Economic Development, the government has issued guidelines for the resumption of...
DOLE denies rumors on DOLE-AKAP program termination
The Philippines' Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) confirmed that the DOLE-Abot Kamay ang Pagtulong (DOLE-AKAP) program that provides financial aid for OFWs is still accepting applications. DOLE Undersecretary Claro Arellano denied rumours and fake news...
President Rodrigo Duterte approved the proposal of the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) to downgrade Metro Manila from modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) to the general community quarantine (GCQ).
In a televised speech, Duterte highlighted that the National Capital Region as a high-to-moderate-risk area thus it was scheduled under the GCQ for 15 days, from June 1 to June 15.
“You know the NCR will now be placed under the general community quarantine or the GCQ starting June 1,” said the president.
The implementation of the GCQ is expected to give the local economy a boost with the ease of restrictions for businesses and public spaces, as well as the implementation of a limited capacity on mass transportation.
Those below 21 and older than 60 who are residents of areas under the GCQ are advised to remain indoors to prevent risk of infection.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
