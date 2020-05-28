Duterte advised placing Metro Manila under general community quarantine from June 1 to 15

The Philippines’ task force for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has advised President Rodrigo Duterte to place Metro Manila under general community quarantine (GCQ) from June 1 to 15.

If Metro Manila is placed under GCQ, commercial and industrial activities would be allowed to resume operations—such as agriculture, manufacturing, clinics, logistics, water, banks, energy, telecommunications, and media sectors. Malls and restaurants, meanwhile, will be allowed but with a few restrictions.

In an interview with CNN Philippines’ The Source, Interior Secretary Eduardo Año that the government’s Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases has also recommended the resumption of mass transportation—with the exception of jeepneys and with buses being allowed to operate at 50 percent capacity.

“Maybe by June 15, there will be new declarations, but now this is what we have decided,” he noted.

The President is expected to announce his decision regarding this advice on the evening of May 28.

As of today, Metro Manila is under modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ), which means travel and movement is still restricted, and only essential services are allowed.

