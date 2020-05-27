UAE forecasts humid, cloudy weather this weekend

Public schools enrollment will go as planned starting June 1, 2020, announced Malacanang on Wednesday. Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque over an interview on Teleradyo confirmed that public schools across the country will proceed with the enrollment as stated in...
UAE’s Ministry of Education announces resumption of distance learning
The UAE's Ministry of Education has announced that distance learning will recommence today, Wednesday, 27th May 2020, across all public and private schools that implement the ministry's curriculum. In a statement, the ministry explained that access to classes via the...
Saudi extends tourist visas for three months free of charge
Saudi Arabia announced extension of the validity of all tourist visas which had expired during the period of suspension of international flights, the Saudi Press Agency reported. The extension will be made automatically and does not require travel to the General...
Filipino frontliner in Kuwait succumbs to COVID-19
A Filipino nurse in Kuwait passed away due to coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) Garry Calub, a paramedic and a registered nurse in the Emergency Medical Services of the Kingdom’s Ministry of Health, has succumbed to the disease on May 25 while battling at the front...
(WAM) — The National Center of Meteorology expects weather over the coming five days to be humid and partly cloudy.
Following is a detailed weather forecast issued today by the NCM for the coming five days:
-Wednesday: Weather: Humid over the coasts especially westwards- Fair to partly cloudy at times, some clouds will form east and southwards maybe convective by afternoon.Wind: Light to moderate Southeasterly, becoming Northwesterly winds, freshening at times, causing blowing dust by daytime over the exposed areas, with a speed of 18 – 30, reaching 38 km/hr. Sea: Slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.
-Thursday: Weather: Humid weather over the coasts by morning. Fair to partly cloudy at times, with rise in temperatures.Wind: Light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds, freshening at times, causing blowing dust by daytime, with a speed of 18 – 28, reaching 40 km/hr.Sea: Slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.
-Friday: Weather: Hot and Fair to partly cloudy at times, Clouds appear east and southward, maybe convective by afternoon. Wind: Light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds, freshening at times, causing blowing dust by daytime, with a speed of 18 – 28, reaching 40 km/hr. Sea: Slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.
-Saturday: Weather: Fair to partly cloudy at times – with a chance of convective clouds east & northward, extending over some internal areas by afternoon, associated with some rainfall. Wind: Moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds in general, becoming fresh to strong at times with clouds activity, causing some blowing dust and sand during daytime, with a speed of 22 – 32, reaching 45 km/hr. Sea: Slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.
-Sunday: Weather: Humid by morning over the coasts with a probability of mist formation – Fair to partly cloudy at times, Clouds appear eastward, maybe convective by afternoon- Temperatures tend to decrease especially westwards. Wind: Light to moderate Southeasterly, becoming Northwesterly winds, freshening at times especially westwards, causing blowing dust by daytime, with a speed of 20 – 32 reaching 42 km/hr. Sea: Moderate, becoming rough westwards in the Arabian Gulf and Slight to moderate in Oman Sea.
