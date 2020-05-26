Offices in Dubai to increase staff occupancy to 50%, regular working hours to resume

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) reported that 325 patients have already fully recovered from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), bringing the total number of recoveries in the country to 15,982. The total number of recovered cases of Coronavirus...
517 prisoners in PH test positive for COVID-19
The number of prisoners that have tested positive for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Philippines now stands at 517, Malacañang reported on May 25. According to the Palace, some of these COVID-19 positive prisoners detained in the facilities Bureau of Management...
PH heeds WHO advise to stop COVID-19 hydroxychloroquine clinical trials
The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) has announced that it would be putting clinical trials for the COVID-19 drug hydroxychloroquine to a halt, citing safety concerns raised by the World Health Organization (WHO). DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire...
PNP launches own testing center as more cops get infected with COVID-19
The Philippine National Police (PNP) has opened its own testing center for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) as the virus affects more officers working at the front lines. PNP has built its screening facility in Camp Crame in Quezon City, inaugurated by PNP chief General...
Dubai’s second phase for reopening establishments and public spaces will soon witness increased footfall on several establishments, including offices and office buildings.
Dubai Economy recently issued a protocol update stating that offices, office buildings as well as social welfare services are now allowed an increased occupancy ceiling of up to 50% on common areas and within office premises.
RELATED STORY: Dubai adjusts timings of National Disinfection Programme from 11:00pm to 6:00 am starting May 27
The update also stated that regular working hours will resume, and office management are now allowed to increase capacity level of staffing at their offices to up to 50%.
Employees and office management are expected to comply with social distancing measures, particularly on usage of elevators that should have markings on the floor to indicate proper distance as well as limits on the number of persons allowed on each lift.
READ ON: LOOK: List of shops, leisure destinations to reopen in Dubai starting May 27
Earlier, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council urged the public to adhere to the country’s preventive measures to safeguard the health of everyone living in the UAE.
“We urge all concerned entities in Dubai to intensify awareness efforts and ensure that everyone, at organisational and individual levels, adheres to the precautionary measures and guidelines to protect the well-being of our society,” said His Highness.
Jobs
- Service Engineer
Mar 30, 2020
- Inventory & Logistics Specialist
Mar 30, 2020
- iOS Developer
Mar 30, 2020
- Admissions Officer
Mar 30, 2020
Latest News
Accomodation option available in the market.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
SECTION
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved