The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) reported that 325 patients have already fully recovered from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), bringing the total number of recoveries in the country to 15,982. The total number of recovered cases of Coronavirus...

517 prisoners in PH test positive for COVID-19

May 26 2020

The number of prisoners that have tested positive for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Philippines now stands at 517, Malacañang reported on May 25. According to the Palace, some of these COVID-19 positive prisoners detained in the facilities Bureau of Management...

PNP launches own testing center as more cops get infected with COVID-19

May 26 2020

The Philippine National Police (PNP) has opened its own testing center for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) as the virus affects more officers working at the front lines. PNP has built its screening facility in Camp Crame in Quezon City, inaugurated by PNP chief General...

Offices in Dubai to increase staff occupancy to 50%, regular working hours to resume

Dubai’s second phase for reopening establishments and public spaces will soon witness increased footfall on several establishments, including offices and office buildings.

Dubai Economy recently issued a protocol update stating that offices, office buildings as well as social welfare services are now allowed an increased occupancy ceiling of up to 50% on common areas and within office premises.

RELATED STORY: Dubai adjusts timings of National Disinfection Programme from 11:00pm to 6:00 am starting May 27

The update also stated that regular working hours will resume, and office management are now allowed to increase capacity level of staffing at their offices to up to 50%.

Employees and office management are expected to comply with social distancing measures, particularly on usage of elevators that should have markings on the floor to indicate proper distance as well as limits on the number of persons allowed on each lift.

READ ON: LOOK: List of shops, leisure destinations to reopen in Dubai starting May 27

Earlier, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council urged the public to adhere to the country’s preventive measures to safeguard the health of everyone living in the UAE.

“We urge all concerned entities in Dubai to intensify awareness efforts and ensure that everyone, at organisational and individual levels, adheres to the precautionary measures and guidelines to protect the well-being of our society,” said His Highness.

