Offices in Dubai to increase staff occupancy to 50%, regular working hours to resume

Dubai’s second phase for reopening establishments and public spaces will soon witness increased footfall on several establishments, including offices and office buildings.

Dubai Economy recently issued a protocol update stating that offices, office buildings as well as social welfare services are now allowed an increased occupancy ceiling of up to 50% on common areas and within office premises.

The update also stated that regular working hours will resume, and office management are now allowed to increase capacity level of staffing at their offices to up to 50%.

Employees and office management are expected to comply with social distancing measures, particularly on usage of elevators that should have markings on the floor to indicate proper distance as well as limits on the number of persons allowed on each lift.

Earlier, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council urged the public to adhere to the country’s preventive measures to safeguard the health of everyone living in the UAE.

“We urge all concerned entities in Dubai to intensify awareness efforts and ensure that everyone, at organisational and individual levels, adheres to the precautionary measures and guidelines to protect the well-being of our society,” said His Highness.