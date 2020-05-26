UAE announces 325 new recoveries, total now at 15,982

The number of prisoners that have tested positive for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Philippines now stands at 517, Malacañang reported on May 25. According to the Palace, some of these COVID-19 positive prisoners detained in the facilities Bureau of Management...
PH heeds WHO advise to stop COVID-19 hydroxychloroquine clinical trials
The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) has announced that it would be putting clinical trials for the COVID-19 drug hydroxychloroquine to a halt, citing safety concerns raised by the World Health Organization (WHO). DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire...
PNP launches own testing center as more cops get infected with COVID-19
The Philippine National Police (PNP) has opened its own testing center for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) as the virus affects more officers working at the front lines. PNP has built its screening facility in Camp Crame in Quezon City, inaugurated by PNP chief General...
OWWA announces resumption of “Balik Pilipinas, Balik Hanapbuhay” program, repatriated OFWs can apply up to Php20,000 livelihood support
Distressed overseas Filipino workers who have returned to the Philippines due to the impact of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and plan to stay in the country for good may soon apply for the "Balik Pilipinas, Balik Hanapbuhay" program of the Overseas Workers...
The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) reported that 325 patients have already fully recovered from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), bringing the total number of recoveries in the country to 15,982.
The total number of recovered cases of Coronavirus (Covid-19) has reached 15,982 with 325 cases fully recovered today after receiving treatment, @mohapuae announced. #UAEGov
— UAEGov (@uaegov) May 26, 2020
An additional 28,000 COVID-19 tests also lead to the discovery of 779 new patients, bringing the total number of cases to 31,086.
The Ministry of Health and Prevention conducted additional 28,000 Covid-19 tests, which revealed 779 new cases, bringing the total number of cases to 31,086. #UAEGov
— UAEGov (@uaegov) May 26, 2020
The Ministry also reported five new fatalities, bringing the country’s total death toll to 253. The Ministry expressed its deep regrets and condolences to the family of the deceased and wished for the full recovery of the others.
MoHAP advises the general public to adhere to the preventative health and personal hygiene measures to prevent the spread of the pandemic.
It noted basic protective measures such as the frequent washing of hands, covering the mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing with a tissue or into one’s elbow, and to seek early medical care if symptoms of fever, cough and difficulty in breathing arise.
The Ministry also advised individuals with respiratory illness symptoms to avoid mixing in crowded places. It also called on members of the public to seek information from official sources and avoid spreading misinformation.
