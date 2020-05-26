UAE announces 325 new recoveries, total now at 15,982

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) reported that 325 patients have already fully recovered from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), bringing the total number of recoveries in the country to 15,982.

An additional 28,000 COVID-19 tests also lead to the discovery of 779 new patients, bringing the total number of cases to 31,086.

The Ministry also reported five new fatalities, bringing the country’s total death toll to 253. The Ministry expressed its deep regrets and condolences to the family of the deceased and wished for the full recovery of the others.

MoHAP advises the general public to adhere to the preventative health and personal hygiene measures to prevent the spread of the pandemic.

It noted basic protective measures such as the frequent washing of hands, covering the mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing with a tissue or into one’s elbow, and to seek early medical care if symptoms of fever, cough and difficulty in breathing arise.

The Ministry also advised individuals with respiratory illness symptoms to avoid mixing in crowded places. It also called on members of the public to seek information from official sources and avoid spreading misinformation.