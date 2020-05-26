Dubai resumes salon operations, imposes appointment/ticketing system

Dubai's second phase for reopening establishments and public spaces will soon witness increased footfall on several establishments, including offices and office buildings. Dubai Economy recently issued a protocol update stating that offices, office buildings as well...
Dubai’s second phase for reopening business includes the approval for salons and barbershops to resume services, with the mandatory provision that customers are required to make an appointment prior to their visit.
Dubai Economy issued protocol updates which state that all salons and barbers will operate at a maximum capacity of 50% for all services. However, spas, saunas, Moroccan baths, massages, and home services remain prohibited.
The update also covers kids salons outside malls which could also operate at 50% capacity.
Dubai Economy has issued the following guidelines for strict implementation at salons, kids salons and barbershops:
– The kids salons are strictly for child only facilities
– Appointments and ticketing system must be strictly followed
– Physical spacing of customers and hair/nail stations and other related services of at least 2m
– Face masks must be worn by client mask can be adjusted for very short time periods during certain procedures (e.g. trimming hair behind
ears, beard shave) if absolutely necessary
– Face masks, face shield and overall must be worn by the treatment provider while providing all type of services
– One adult (<60 years) can supervise a maximum of three children with only one aged between 1 and 5 - Surface/chair decontamination must be performed after each client and clients encouraged to wash/sanitize hands before and after use - Remove all waiting/seating area inside or in front of the salon/barbershop - Temperature check on arrival and clients exhibiting symptoms will not be permitted to enter the premises - Strict penalties for providers not adhering to the government protocols READ ON: WATCH: Dubai Municipality pinpoints implementation of safety measures at parks
Earlier, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council urged the public to adhere to the country’s preventive measures to safeguard the health of everyone living in the UAE.
“We urge all concerned entities in Dubai to intensify awareness efforts and ensure that everyone, at organisational and individual levels, adheres to the precautionary measures and guidelines to protect the well-being of our society,” said His Highness.
