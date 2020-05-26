Tuesday, May 26, 2020

May 26 20, 5:23 pm

UAE announces 325 new recoveries, total now at 15,982

May 26 2020

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) reported that 325 patients have already fully recovered from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), bringing the total number of recoveries in the country to 15,982. The total number of recovered cases of Coronavirus...

517 prisoners in PH test positive for COVID-19

May 26 2020

The number of prisoners that have tested positive for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Philippines now stands at 517, Malacañang reported on May 25. According to the Palace, some of these COVID-19 positive prisoners detained in the facilities Bureau of Management...

Share
Tweet
Share
WhatsApp
Email
0 Shares

Dubai resumes salon operations, imposes appointment/ticketing system

by | News

May. 26, 20 | 5:23 pm

Dubai’s second phase for reopening business includes the approval for salons and barbershops to resume services, with the mandatory provision that customers are required to make an appointment prior to their visit.

Dubai Economy issued protocol updates which state that all salons and barbers will operate at a maximum capacity of 50% for all services. However, spas, saunas, Moroccan baths, massages, and home services remain prohibited.

RELATED STORY: Offices in Dubai to increase staff occupancy to 50%, regular working hours to resume

The update also covers kids salons outside malls which could also operate at 50% capacity.

Dubai Economy has issued the following guidelines for strict implementation at salons, kids salons and barbershops:

– The kids salons are strictly for child only facilities
– Appointments and ticketing system must be strictly followed
– Physical spacing of customers and hair/nail stations and other related services of at least 2m
– Face masks must be worn by client mask can be adjusted for very short time periods during certain procedures (e.g. trimming hair behind
ears, beard shave) if absolutely necessary
– Face masks, face shield and overall must be worn by the treatment provider while providing all type of services
– One adult (<60 years) can supervise a maximum of three children with only one aged between 1 and 5 - Surface/chair decontamination must be performed after each client and clients encouraged to wash/sanitize hands before and after use - Remove all waiting/seating area inside or in front of the salon/barbershop - Temperature check on arrival and clients exhibiting symptoms will not be permitted to enter the premises - Strict penalties for providers not adhering to the government protocols READ ON: WATCH: Dubai Municipality pinpoints implementation of safety measures at parks

Earlier, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council urged the public to adhere to the country’s preventive measures to safeguard the health of everyone living in the UAE.

“We urge all concerned entities in Dubai to intensify awareness efforts and ensure that everyone, at organisational and individual levels, adheres to the precautionary measures and guidelines to protect the well-being of our society,” said His Highness.

COVID-19 Salon DubaiDubai post COVID-19Dubai salon COVID-19post COVID-19 Dubai

Jobs

Latest News

Dubai resumes salon operations, imposes appointment/ticketing system

Dubai resumes salon operations, imposes appointment/ticketing system

May 26, 2020

Dubai's second phase for reopening business includes the approval for salons and barbershops to resume services, with the mandatory provision that customers are required to make an appointment prior to their visit. Dubai Economy issued protocol updates which state...

UAE announces 325 new recoveries, total now at 15,982

UAE announces 325 new recoveries, total now at 15,982

May 26, 2020

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) reported that 325 patients have already fully recovered from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), bringing the total number of recoveries in the country to 15,982. The total number of recovered cases of Coronavirus...

Mo Twister proposes to Angelicopter via podcast

Mo Twister proposes to Angelicopter via podcast

May 26, 2020

Radio DJ Mo Twiter is now engaged to longtime girlfriend and former radio co-host Angelicopter.   The radio host proposed to Angelicopter, whose real name is Angelika Schmeing, via his podcast ‘Good Times with Mo’. In this episode, a girl named Karla—who turned out to...

Recent posts

We listed over 1,000,000 jobs from United Arab Emirates monthly.

Accomodation option available in the market.

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

SECTION

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from our team.

You have Successfully Subscribed!

More in News
Offices in Dubai to increase staff occupancy to 50%, regular working hours to resume
Published On  May 26, 2020
UAE announces 325 new recoveries, total now at 15,982
Published On  May 26, 2020
517 prisoners in PH test positive for COVID-19
Published On  May 26, 2020
Close