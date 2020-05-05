UAE COVID-19 cases soar past 15,000 with 462 new patients, nine deaths

Residents in Sharjah were quick to alert authorities as a building went on a blaze Tuesday evening, May 5. Several residents living near the area stated that the fire began at a building next to the Taj Bangalore restaurant. Sharjah Police, together with the fire...
ABS-CBN’s President Carlo Katigbak publishes plea for help from Filipino masses following network shutdown
ABS-CBN President and CEO Karlo Katigbak published a heartfelt message with a request for Filipinos to support the network following its shutdown as ordered by the National Telecommunications Commission. Katigbak highlighted over 11,000 of the network's employees,...
ABS-CBN now off-air; responds to NTC’s cease and desist order
ABS-CBN is now currently off-air as of writing in accordance with a cease and desist order from the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) as the media giant's franchise has already expired as of May 4, 2020. In a statement released by the network, it stated...
Italy becomes first worldwide to get breakthrough for COVID-19 vaccine
A group of scientists in in a biotech company in Italy has reached a milestone after a vaccine for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) generated in mice got positive results on human cells, Arab News reported. Takis, the firm working on the vaccine, said that the vaccine...
The Ministry of Health and Prevention reported 462 new cases coming from 28,000 additional tests of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country, bringing the total to 15,192.
MoHAP also reported nine new fatalities, bringing the country’s total death toll to 146.
The Ministry expressed its deep regrets and condolences to the family of the deceased and wished for the full recovery of the others.
In addition, the country also reported 187 patients who have recovered, bringing the total number of COVID-19 recoveries in the country now to 3,153.
The Ministry also advises the general public to adhere to the preventative health and personal hygiene measures to prevent the spread of the pandemic.
It noted basic protective measures such as the frequent washing of hands, covering the mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing with a tissue or into one’s elbow, and to seek early medical care if symptoms of fever, cough and difficulty in breathing arise.
The Ministry also advised individuals with respiratory illness symptoms to avoid mixing in crowded places. It also called on members of the public to seek information from official sources and avoid spreading misinformation.
