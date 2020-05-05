Wednesday, May 6, 2020

May 05 20, 3:23 pm

Huge blaze breaks out at Sharjah building

May 05 2020

Residents in Sharjah were quick to alert authorities as a building went on a blaze Tuesday evening, May 5. Several residents living near the area stated that the fire began at a building next to the Taj Bangalore restaurant. Sharjah Police, together with the fire...

ABS-CBN now off-air; responds to NTC’s cease and desist order

May 05 2020

ABS-CBN is now currently off-air as of writing in accordance with a cease and desist order from the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) as the media giant's franchise has already expired as of May 4, 2020. In a statement released by the network, it stated...

Italy becomes first worldwide to get breakthrough for COVID-19 vaccine

May 05 2020

A group of scientists in in a biotech company in Italy has reached a milestone after a vaccine for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) generated in mice got positive results on human cells, Arab News reported. Takis, the firm working on the vaccine, said that the vaccine...

Share427
Tweet
Share
WhatsApp
Email
427 Shares

UAE COVID-19 cases soar past 15,000 with 462 new patients, nine deaths

by | News

May. 05, 20 | 3:23 pm

The Ministry of Health and Prevention reported 462 new cases coming from 28,000 additional tests of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country, bringing the total to 15,192.

MoHAP also reported nine new fatalities, bringing the country’s total death toll to 146.

The Ministry expressed its deep regrets and condolences to the family of the deceased and wished for the full recovery of the others.

In addition, the country also reported 187 patients who have recovered, bringing the total number of COVID-19 recoveries in the country now to 3,153.

The Ministry also advises the general public to adhere to the preventative health and personal hygiene measures to prevent the spread of the pandemic.

It noted basic protective measures such as the frequent washing of hands, covering the mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing with a tissue or into one’s elbow, and to seek early medical care if symptoms of fever, cough and difficulty in breathing arise.

The Ministry also advised individuals with respiratory illness symptoms to avoid mixing in crowded places. It also called on members of the public to seek information from official sources and avoid spreading misinformation.

COVID-19 UAElatest coronavirus UAEUAE COVID-19 latestUAE latest coronavirus

Jobs

Latest News

Huge blaze breaks out at Sharjah building

Huge blaze breaks out at Sharjah building

May 5, 2020

Residents in Sharjah were quick to alert authorities as a building went on a blaze Tuesday evening, May 5. Several residents living near the area stated that the fire began at a building next to the Taj Bangalore restaurant. Sharjah Police, together with the fire...

ABS-CBN now off-air; responds to NTC’s cease and desist order

ABS-CBN now off-air; responds to NTC’s cease and desist order

May 5, 2020

ABS-CBN is now currently off-air as of writing in accordance with a cease and desist order from the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) as the media giant's franchise has already expired as of May 4, 2020. In a statement released by the network, it stated...

Recent posts

We listed over 1,000,000 jobs from United Arab Emirates monthly.

Accomodation option available in the market.

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

SECTION

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from our team.

You have Successfully Subscribed!

More in News
Italy becomes first worldwide to get breakthrough for COVID-19 vaccine
Published On  May 5, 2020
Russia records over 10,000 COVID-19 cases in a day
Published On  May 5, 2020
WATCH: Abu Dhabi launches new screening facility at Mussafah to test over 335,000 residents
Published On  May 5, 2020
Close