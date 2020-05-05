UAE COVID-19 cases soar past 15,000 with 462 new patients, nine deaths

The Ministry of Health and Prevention reported 462 new cases coming from 28,000 additional tests of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country, bringing the total to 15,192.

MoHAP also reported nine new fatalities, bringing the country’s total death toll to 146.

The Ministry expressed its deep regrets and condolences to the family of the deceased and wished for the full recovery of the others.

In addition, the country also reported 187 patients who have recovered, bringing the total number of COVID-19 recoveries in the country now to 3,153.

The Ministry also advises the general public to adhere to the preventative health and personal hygiene measures to prevent the spread of the pandemic.

It noted basic protective measures such as the frequent washing of hands, covering the mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing with a tissue or into one’s elbow, and to seek early medical care if symptoms of fever, cough and difficulty in breathing arise.

The Ministry also advised individuals with respiratory illness symptoms to avoid mixing in crowded places. It also called on members of the public to seek information from official sources and avoid spreading misinformation.